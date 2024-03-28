"We've got to just wait for the truth" - Shohei Ohtani's former Angels teammate not keen to pass judgement on Dodgers star's betting debacle

Shohei Ohtani, the exciting two-way star for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in the middle of a storm due to recent claims made against his former interpreter and longtime friend, Ippei Mizuhara, involving him with illegal gambling. Former teammate, Carlos Estevez, recently gave his opinion on the matter, and commented on his refusal to make any accusations. As the investigation by MLB and authorities comes out, Ohtani has been left separated from constant presence which has been a big part of his success.

"I'd rather not comment on that. We've still got to see. We've got to just wait for the truth to come out." - Carlos Estevez

Former and current teammates, have remained quiet about the events, preferring to wait for the truth to come out. Carlos Estevez, a former teammate for the Los Angeles Angels, refused to say anything, similar to how other players and people close to Ohtani have acted when asked about the accusations.

Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara’s previous relationship has caused even more controversy among analysts and fans.

Previously inseparable, Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara were a fixture both on and off the field. Their connection went beyond a conventional one between a player and his interpreter. Mizuhara’s accusation and consequent firing harmed Ohtani’s carefully crafted image, and that has left many fans wondering what their real relationship is like.

The scandal’s effects have been felt all over baseball, leading to speculation and scrutiny. Despite the chaos, Ohtani has remained calm and hasn’t said much other than his press conference on Monday. His silence says a lot, a departure from his usual media-friendly presence.

As Ohtani takes the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since the allegations came to light, he remains focused on the task at hand: getting back to the top of his game, reclaiming his place among the sport’s elite.

