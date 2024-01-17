"We view him as an everyday outfielder for us" - Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes outlines plan for Teoscar Hernandez following $23,500,000 deal 

The Los Angeles Dodgers made another All-Star addition this off-season by signing Teoscar Hernandez to a two-year, $23.5 million deal. Although his position in the field remains uncertain, the 31-year-old expressed his readiness to contribute in any way the team requires.

During an interview on Dodgersnation, General Manager Brandon Gomes shared some information about the team's plan for Hernandez. Even though Hernandez has not yet decided on a specific position, Gomes mentioned that both he and the team believe that Hernandez can be a regular outfielder. However, Gomes did not confirm any specific position for Hernandez.

“Our assumption and what we’re planning on is Teo being an everyday guy,” Gomes said. “It could look different versus right versus left. But we certainly view Teo as an everyday outfielder for us.”

With Hernandez in the outfield, Gomes hinted at the positional shift for Mookie Betts, as he would be playing second base in the upcoming 2024 season.

Where will Teoscar Hernandez play with the Dodgers?

Teoscar Hernandez has excelled against both right- and left-handed pitching throughout his career.

In 2,175 career at-bats against righties, he has slashed .256/.312/.460 for a .772 OPS and 93 OPS+. In 770 career at-bats against the Southpaws, he has slashed .275/.329/.557 with an OPS of .887 and an OPS+ of 119.

Hernandez’s experience across all outfield positions provides the team with flexibility. He has played 446 games in the right field, 239 games in the left field, and 110 games in the center field in his career.

Teoscar Hernandez’s role will be confirmed only during the pre-season preparations. The Dodgers have a full spring training period ahead to fine-tune their positions and strategies.

Although Hernandez’s position is still uncertain, one thing is certain enough: fans can expect to witness a lot of Hernandez moments in the outfield.

