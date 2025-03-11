"We want Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds"; "Jose Bautista bat flip is going to make me lose my shit" - Fans react as MLB The Show 25 drop new legends

Fans and gamers are only days away from the much anticipated release of MLB The Show 25. The latest installment of the acclaimed video game series will allow baseball fans with an opportunity to play as their favorite superstars in a variety of different game modes, including Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, and Franchise mode.

The developers of the game, which releases everywhere on March 18th, have continued to drop little nuggets of information about MLB The Show 25 to help build the excitement. One of those drops came on Tuesday as a new trailer for the game revealed a number of new legends that will be available in the latest installment.

Big name superstars such as Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Lance Berkman, Jason Kipnis, and Boston Red Sox icon Ted Williams will all be featured in the new addition to the video game franchise. While it will be exciting to play as these superstars, some fans took to social media to call out some other icons that they were hoping to play as in MLB The Show 25 and beyond.

"We want AROD and BONDS" - One fan posted on social media.

"We need Sammy Sosa or Mark McGwire" - Another fan shared.

"We want Brian McCann" - One more fan added.

It wasn't all doom and gloom that followed the release of the latest MLB the Show 25 trailer. A number of fans were psyched about some of the names that will be included in the new game, one of which is Toronto Blue Jays icon Jose Bautista. It's not only Joey Bats that will be added to the game, but also his iconic 2015 ALDS bat flip celebration.

"The first Jose Bautista bat flip is going to make me lose my shit. Also Jason Kipnis baybeeeee" - One fan shared online.

"About damn time Lance Berkman is available as a legend" - Another fan posted.

"Joey Bats finally" - One more fan added.

MLB The Show 25 will allow gamers an opportunity to play in college baseball

One of the most popular and successful game modes in the entire video game franchise has been the Road to the Show option. This mode allows gamers to create their own custom player and work their way through the Minor Leaguess all the way up until MLB superstardom.

Well, MLB The Show 25 will take things a step further with the addition of 'The Amateur Years' in the Road to the Show mode. This will allow gamers to participate in their player's senior year of high school before playing college baseball. It will also feature 8 real colleges that players can join, including UCLA, TCU, Cal State Fullerton, Texas, and LSU.

