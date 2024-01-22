"We will perform this year" - Alex Cora confident of bounce back season for Red Sox despite lingering doubts

The Boston Red Sox boast one of the most exciting young cores in Major League Baseball, and their manager, Alex Cora, has full faith in their potential to compete at the highest level.

In a recent interview with NESN, Cora talked about his sole aim of winning the World Series with the Red Sox.

“Let's talk about World Series,” said Cora. “Regardless if you're young or veteran or whatever, if you don't talk about the World Series, it's not going to happen. We have to be better.”

Cora also discussed the response of the fans to the team's performance, and how he managed that situation himself to ensure that the nurturing of their young players wasn't hindered:

“We hear the noise. And I promised myself. … I'm the one who is going to hear the noise. I'm going to protect my players. I don't want them to hear it. And I hear it every single day.”

Alex Cora, 48, will manage the Red Sox for the sixth time this year. While it will be his last year according to the contract terms, Cora doesn’t seem to be concerned about the security of the deal. Instead, he is focusing on what's ahead and has promised to play better in 2024:

“I think honestly, what they've done this offseason with their programs and getting together and talking and working all that stuff, I'm very pleased where we at. (But) I'm not happy.

“I do believe with our young guys and the people that are leading us, we're going to be in a good place. ... We will perform this year.”

In his first year as manager in 2018, Cora led Boston in the AL pennant race and won his first World Series with the team after defeating the LA Dodgers. He also guided the Red Sox to the postseason in 2021, but they were eliminated by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Although Alex Cora's contract extension with the Red Sox is uncertain, it is clear that Boston's 2024 season will play a crucial role in any extension offer. With 810 games of experience (440-370 record), Cora could also attract interest from other teams if the Red Sox decide not to renew his contract.

What is Alex Cora planning for the Red Sox in 2024?

Boston seems to be relying heavily on its young core in the upcoming season. During the offseason, it made some trades and signings to add to these young talent in its roster. Despite letting go of their All-Star ace, Chris Sale, in a surprising move to acquire young infielder Vaughn Grissom from the Braves, Boston has yet to sign any big-name free agents.

However, there are still plenty of agents available with weeks left before spring season starts. Manager Alex Cora may be planning to compete in the league with his team's energetic and talented young players, but he might also consider bringing in some veteran players to help guide them better during the season.

