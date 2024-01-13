"We winning Super Bowl now" - Guardians fans in frenzy as Jose Ramirez wishes good luck to Cleveland Browns before NFL wild-card showdown

Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman, Jose Ramirez, took to social media to rally support for the Cleveland Browns as they prepared to face the Houston Texans in the NFL American League Wild Card game at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

"YOu know bro. Go Browns!" - Jose Ramirez

In a video shared on social media, Ramirez donned a Cleveland Browns jersey, proudly displaying Defensive End Myles Garrett‘s number 95. With enthusiasm in his voice, Ramirez delivered a succinct message.

"We winning Super Bowl now." - Added a fan.

This vocal support from one Cleveland sports star to another added an extra layer of camaraderie between the Cleveland Guardians and Browns, showcasing the unity among the city’s athletes and their backing for each other’s success.

Jose Ramirez hopeful of motivating Browns with his video message

As anticipation builds for the Wild Card matchup, sports analysts have been dissecting the impending clash between the Browns and the Houston Texans. Despite concerns about injuries, including star cornerback Denzel Ward’s recent addition to the injury report, the Browns are heading to Houston with a favored status of -2.5, according to various sportsbooks.

"The Champ." - Added another fan.

The Browns’s season had already been characterized as magical, and the Wild Card game presents an opportunity to continue that narrative. On the other side, the Texans, with players like C.J. Stroud making a significant impact, and key connections like Stroud to Nico Collins proving formidable has fans eager to witness a promising matchup.

Jose Ramirez’s encouraging message serves as a symbolic gesture of unity within Cleveland’s sports community, highlighting the interconectedness of the city’s athletes and their shared pursuit of victory across different arenas. As the Wild Card game unfolds, Cleveland fans are hoping that Ramirez’s words can resonate on the field and propel the Browns to another triumphant chapter in their memorable season.

