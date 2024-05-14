"We are witnessing the crumbling of an empire" - MLB analyst outlines the Cardinals' struggling start and declining seasonal rankings 

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a disappointing start to their 2024 MLB season. They are 17-24 for the season and sit at the bottom of the NL Central standings. They have now lost four straight regular-season series as they complete their away journey with a three-game series against the LA Angels before heading home to Busch Stadium.

MLB analyst and writer Ken Rosenthal gave his views on St. Louis' recent slump and declining seasonal rankings on "Fair Territory", saying:

"What stood out to me is that the way Cardinals have started so slowly. It's almost like after their last place finish last year, we are witnessing the crumbling of an empire."

Next, Rosenthal, although agreeing to come off as overstating his comments, gave definitive backing to the Cardinals' position in the division standings to justify their struggles.

He said:

"I might be overstating it and I know but you guys know where I am coming from, the Cardinals again are struggling big time here. Look at the NL Central standings right now they are eight games back. Eight back in a division that isn't considered particularly strong."

At last, the MLB analyst went all out on a St. Louis roster that was struggling in both aspects of the game:

"They are 29th in runs per game, 29th in scoring ahead of only the White Sox and their rotation which has been a surprise in some respects better than some people thought it would be certainly performed well for the most part. No, not really 24th in the rotation and ERA. "

Cardinals rally from 4-0 down in 7th inning to beat Angels 10-6

The St. Louis Cardinals produced a fairytale top of the seventh inning in Anaheim on Monday night.

They trailed the Halos 4-0 for the majority of the game before they turned their screws in the seventh inning to score eight runs and take the lead, only to win the contest 10-6 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado's solo home run set the tone in the top of the seventh as the hitting rally ended with catcher Ivan Herrera's single that added the final two runs of the inning.

St. Louis will look to end their four-series losing streak in the 2024 MLB season by taking this one against the Halos before they head back home to kick off a nine-game homestand.

