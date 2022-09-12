"We are witnessing the GREATEST hitter in baseball history" "This guy is absurd" - MLB fans in awe of Albert Pujols hitting the 697th home run of his career, surpassing Alex Rodriguez for fourth most all-time

Albert Pujols made MLB history with home run number 697 in his career, moving him ahead of Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list. This home run came in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Not only was it historically significant, it was a clutch hit that gave the St. Louis Cardinals the lead.

One of the best offensive players of all-time, Pujols has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks as he chases the 700 home run mark. This is a story that unites almost all baseball fans, regardless of what team they normally support.

The St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer blasted this home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! https://t.co/UMj2W6wjRp

This is a momentous day in the history of the game, and fans around the MLB know it. The opportunity to celebrate a moment like this does not come around often.

HEATCARDSPACKBLUES @THEMittMittens @Cardinals We are witnessing the GREATEST hitter in baseball history before our very eyes! José Alberto Pujols Alcántara aka THE MACHINE, the 42-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will be the FIRST member of the 700+ home run club to NOT have used enhancements! #12in22 @Cardinals We are witnessing the GREATEST hitter in baseball history before our very eyes! José Alberto Pujols Alcántara aka THE MACHINE, the 42-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will be the FIRST member of the 700+ home run club to NOT have used enhancements! #12in22

Pujols has been a fixture in the lives of baseball fans for over 20 years. There is a resounding sense of nostalgia attached to this run. Albert Pujols looks like he is back in his prime form, and fans love to see it. Even fans of opposing teams are happy to witness it.

Braves 2021 WS champs @RFowler1995 @Cardinals From a braves fan who has always loved pujols even though I’ve never liked STL, congrats to an awesome player, I got to see him hit a HR at the old Busch stadium in ‘04. So happy for him and y’all, such a poetic run. @Cardinals From a braves fan who has always loved pujols even though I’ve never liked STL, congrats to an awesome player, I got to see him hit a HR at the old Busch stadium in ‘04. So happy for him and y’all, such a poetic run.

Danielle @dmanning283 St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! https://t.co/UMj2W6wjRp Albert Pujols played for the cards during the entirety of my time in St Louis from fall 2001- spring 2005. I'm genuinely happy for him and hope he gets to 700. twitter.com/Cardinals/stat… Albert Pujols played for the cards during the entirety of my time in St Louis from fall 2001- spring 2005. I'm genuinely happy for him and hope he gets to 700. twitter.com/Cardinals/stat…

Even casual fans of baseball and sports fans who don't follow baseball are tuning in for this once-in-a-generation run at making history.

Zach Yauch @zyauch @Cardinals I’m not a huge baseball fan but I’m watching every game lately. Amazing. @Cardinals I’m not a huge baseball fan but I’m watching every game lately. Amazing.

Getting to 700 homers seemed like a pipe dream for Pujols earlier this season. Now, every game it becomes more and more of a possibility.

Albert Pujols has already cemented his place in MLB history, but is looking to add one more ridiculous record.

frank gallagher @frankga13066390 @Cardinals Omg!!! This is absolutely incredible!!! Now hes hitting homers off righties like its nothin. Damn i coukd only imagine his homer total if he played every game this year!!. He missed liks 50 games!!! He still has 18 homers!! Come on baby!! Just 3 more!! It can be done!!! @Cardinals Omg!!! This is absolutely incredible!!! Now hes hitting homers off righties like its nothin. Damn i coukd only imagine his homer total if he played every game this year!!. He missed liks 50 games!!! He still has 18 homers!! Come on baby!! Just 3 more!! It can be done!!!

Pujols' second half of the season would have been tremendous for any player, let alone a player in the final year of their career.

Not only have these recent home runs been key for the record books, they are clutch hits that have helped the Cardinals win.

Andrew Simon @AndrewSimonMLB Not only are these recent HR monumental for Albert Pujols personally, but 4 of his past 5 have either tied the game or put the Cardinals in the lead in the 6th inning or later. Not only are these recent HR monumental for Albert Pujols personally, but 4 of his past 5 have either tied the game or put the Cardinals in the lead in the 6th inning or later.

Pujols' story is electrifiying fans around the world and nobody wants to see it come to an end.

The entire MLB universe is behind Albert Pujols in his pursuit of 700 home runs

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates

Now that fourth place in the all-time home run list is secured, focus turns to the vaunted 700 home run mark. If Pujols is able to get homer number 700 this season, this celebration will be dwarfed.

Albert Pujols' pursuit of history is one of the best stories in baseball right now, and one of the best in all sports.

