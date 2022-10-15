"We are working to find out what happened to the goose after he was removed from the stadium" - Adventurous goose interrupts MLB playoff game at Dodger Stadium 

In the midst of a tightly contested MLB playoff game at Dodger Stadium, a bizarre event occurred. The Los Angeles Dodgers were facing the San Diego Padres in game two of their series when an adventurous goose decided to interrupt proceedings.

The goose landed in the outfield before circling to several points in the field. It created a significant delay in the eighth inning of Wednesday's playoff matchup.

After some difficulty, the ground crew captured the goose in a towel and placed it in what looked like a trash can. They then proceeded to run off the field with the goose. No further information was provided about the whereabouts or health of the bird.

There was genuine concern from MLB fans for the safety of the goose. PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) released a tweet after the game stating:

"We are working to find out what happened to the goose after he was removed from the stadium."

Per an article by the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers organization was asked to comment on the status of the goose. Nicole Singer, the vice president of PR for the Dodgers, released the following statement over email:

"Can confirm that the goose was safely released."

This is not the first time an animal has interrupted an MLB game. There are famous stories in baseball folklore related to various animals influencing baseball games.

The famous Curse of Billy Goat comes to mind when speaking of these incidents. On that occasion, a fan was prevented from entering Wrigley Field because he insisted his goat be allowed to accompany him.

In fairness, he did have a separate ticket for the goat. That was back in 1945. Many believe that the goat cursed the Chicago Cubs. A curse that lasted 72 years before the Cubs finally defeated the Cleveland Indians.

Similarly, there was also the Black Cat incident also involving the Cubs. The Cubs were leading the division over the New York Mets when a black cat stormed the field. As you can guess, the Cubs lost the game and the Mets went on to win the World Series.

The Dodgers were trailing by two runs in the MLB encounter at the time of the goose landing on October 13. Some fans may see it as a bad omen. The Dodgers went on to lose the game 5-3 and the series is now tied at 1-1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the regular season with an MLB-best 111-51 record in the regular season.

Their roster is stacked with talent. Hence, anything less than a World Series appearance will be considered a failure for the organization. If they do lose this series, we may have to start discussing the Curse of the Goose.

