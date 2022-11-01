Game three of the World Series has officially been postponed, frustrating the MLB world as well as Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies fans. Game three is vitally important to the series, as it will give one of the two teams a lead to try to protect. This would have been the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since 2009.

This postponement undoubtedly benefits the team with a weaker starting pitching rotation, which is the Phillies. Giving starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler more time to rest their arms is a huge advantage. It could mean that we will see both of them start another game in this series. Any changes to the schedule are going to majorly affect the series.

Jeff Passan was the first to report that the game had been canceled by the MLB, along with a schedule for the rest of the series.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be played Tuesday night here in Philadelphia. Game 4 will be Wednesday, Game 5 Thursday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. The off-day, now Friday, will remain. Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be played Tuesday night here in Philadelphia. Game 4 will be Wednesday, Game 5 Thursday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. The off-day, now Friday, will remain.

Needless to say, fans were less than enthused about this delay. Not only does it push back the opportunity to see championship games, it seems like it has happened more than usual this postseason. Having a turbulent schedule in the last series of the season has never been good for the game or its popularity.

NOOOOO MY NIGHT IS RUINED FUUUUUUCK

Today's sports equinox is canceled.

This postponement has also started a discussion about the lack of roofs in MLB stadiums. While the appearance of a roof is subjective, the benefits it provides are not. The Astros and their fans are especially well aware of that, as their retractable roof has proven invalubale. If more stadiums around the league had a roof, there would be far fewer cancelations and postponements.

the weather has made this postseason unwatchable…im not even watching the games im still annoyed about it tho

Everyone's hotel reservations will also obviously shift a day without penalty

When making decisions like this, the MLB surely has to factor in how this will affect the teams playing. Most fans are in agreement that the Phillies will benefit more than the Astros. Though only time will tell what role this delay has in the World Series.

Aaron H. Babin @curlybojangles @JeffPassan Philly gets bailed out by rain. Last year Astros were forced to play ATL in similar conditions w/o batting practice..unreal how this is allowed. Such an advantage for Philly @JeffPassan Philly gets bailed out by rain. Last year Astros were forced to play ATL in similar conditions w/o batting practice..unreal how this is allowed. Such an advantage for Philly

E.D.Y @EmpiresDieYoung @JeffPassan Advantage Philly. Astros will still win tomorrow though @JeffPassan Advantage Philly. Astros will still win tomorrow though 😒

MikeyQ @rbiobp @JeffPassan So we are playing baseball in November in Philadelphia. Great planning MLB. @JeffPassan So we are playing baseball in November in Philadelphia. Great planning MLB.

Baseball fans around the world will have to wait at least another 24 hours for game three, and nobody is happy about it.

The MLB decision to push game three was not made lightly

Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies

By delaying game three until Tuesday, a potentially series-ending game five will be played on Thursday. This would not be such a major issue if it were not an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans being played. This will force the two local markets to choose which game to watch.

The NFL is a ratings juggernaut, and the MLB will be going head-to-head with them, which they had hoped to avoid.

