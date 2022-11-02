Weather in Philadelphia: Will World Series Game 3 take place today?

Game 3 of the World Series was postponed last night due to inclement weather. As of right now, the weather in Philadelphia projects to remain dry. The World Series is expected to resume after Monday's postponement.
"#SchwarberFest over CBP. We are live from Game 3 of the World Series on NBC10 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM. Beautiful night finally for baseball #WorldSeries" - John Clark
Today was originally supposed to be an off day for the Phillies and Astros. The teams will now play three consecutive games in Philadelphia before returning to Houston (if necessary) on Saturday. The opening pitch for tonight's game is set for 8:03 pm ET. The remaining games for the series will start at the same time.
For the average fan, the postponement may not seem like a big deal. But it could play a big role in the outcome of the series. The extra day of rest allows each team's manager to reassess their pitching strategy.
Originally, Noah Syndergaard was set to start the third game of the World Series. But the extra day of rest has allowed Ranger Suarez to recover from his Game 1 outing. He is now slated to start Game 3 tonight, with Syndergaard available out of the bullpen.
"The postponed game has allowed the Phillies to use Ranger Suarez in Game 3 and Aaron Nola in Game 4. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 if he's not used in the next two games, per @BNightengale" - Talkin' Baseball
It's not just Ranger Suarez who will have his start bumped up. Aaron Nola, who was projected to start Game 5, will now be available to pitch in Game 4. This gives the Phillies another appearance from their ace.
This is not the first World Series in Philadelphia affected by poor weather
It appears that World Series baseball does not mesh well with the climate in Philadelphia at this time of the year. A surprising number of Game 3s have been delayed or postponed when played in the City of Brotherly Love.
"WORLD SERIES IN PHILADELPHIA. Game 3, 1993: Delayed by rain, Game 3, 2008: Delayed by rain. Game 3, 2009: Delayed by rain. Game 3, 2022: Postponed by rain. See you tomorrow night." - Matt Gelb
The most notorious weather delay occurred in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Phillies. This was the only time in World Series history that a game was postponed mid-game and resumed two days later.
"If you think it sucks to go to a world series game that is postponed before first pitch, let me tell you about game 5 of the world series in 2008…" - Brad Sechler
The Game was suspended on October 27, 2008 with the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning. It resumed two days later on October 29, 2008. The Phillies went on to win the resumed game 4-3. They captured their first World Series title since 1980.