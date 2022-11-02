Weather in Philadelphia: Will World Series Game 3 take place today?

Game 3 of the World Series was postponed last night due to inclement weather. As of right now, the weather in Philadelphia projects to remain dry. The World Series is expected to resume after Monday's postponement.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS #SchwarberFest over CBP



We are live from Game 3 of the World Series on NBC10

4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM



Beautiful night finally for

#WorldSeries over CBPWe are live from Game 3 of the World Series on NBC104 PM, 5 PM, 6 PMBeautiful night finally for #SchwarberFest ✈️ over CBPWe are live from Game 3 of the World Series on NBC10 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PMBeautiful night finally for ⚾️#WorldSeries https://t.co/JyjM3h0tJq

"#SchwarberFest over CBP. We are live from Game 3 of the World Series on NBC10 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM. Beautiful night finally for baseball #WorldSeries" - John Clark

Today was originally supposed to be an off day for the Phillies and Astros. The teams will now play three consecutive games in Philadelphia before returning to Houston (if necessary) on Saturday. The opening pitch for tonight's game is set for 8:03 pm ET. The remaining games for the series will start at the same time.

For the average fan, the postponement may not seem like a big deal. But it could play a big role in the outcome of the series. The extra day of rest allows each team's manager to reassess their pitching strategy.

Originally, Noah Syndergaard was set to start the third game of the World Series. But the extra day of rest has allowed Ranger Suarez to recover from his Game 1 outing. He is now slated to start Game 3 tonight, with Syndergaard available out of the bullpen.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The postponed game has allowed the Phillies to use Ranger Suarez in Game 3 and Aaron Nola in Game 4. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 if he's not used in the next two games, per @BNightengale The postponed game has allowed the Phillies to use Ranger Suarez in Game 3 and Aaron Nola in Game 4. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 if he's not used in the next two games, per @BNightengale https://t.co/vqeniBXxcp

"The postponed game has allowed the Phillies to use Ranger Suarez in Game 3 and Aaron Nola in Game 4. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 if he's not used in the next two games, per @BNightengale" - Talkin' Baseball

It's not just Ranger Suarez who will have his start bumped up. Aaron Nola, who was projected to start Game 5, will now be available to pitch in Game 4. This gives the Phillies another appearance from their ace.

This is not the first World Series in Philadelphia affected by poor weather

It appears that World Series baseball does not mesh well with the climate in Philadelphia at this time of the year. A surprising number of Game 3s have been delayed or postponed when played in the City of Brotherly Love.

Matt Gelb @MattGelb WORLD SERIES IN PHILADELPHIA

Game 3, 1993: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2008: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2009: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2022: Postponed by rain



See you tomorrow night. WORLD SERIES IN PHILADELPHIAGame 3, 1993: Delayed by rainGame 3, 2008: Delayed by rainGame 3, 2009: Delayed by rainGame 3, 2022: Postponed by rainSee you tomorrow night.

"WORLD SERIES IN PHILADELPHIA. Game 3, 1993: Delayed by rain, Game 3, 2008: Delayed by rain. Game 3, 2009: Delayed by rain. Game 3, 2022: Postponed by rain. See you tomorrow night." - Matt Gelb

The most notorious weather delay occurred in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Phillies. This was the only time in World Series history that a game was postponed mid-game and resumed two days later.

Brad Sechler @BSech13 if you think it sucks to go to a world series game that is postponed before first pitch, let me tell you about game 5 of the world series in 2008… if you think it sucks to go to a world series game that is postponed before first pitch, let me tell you about game 5 of the world series in 2008…

"If you think it sucks to go to a world series game that is postponed before first pitch, let me tell you about game 5 of the world series in 2008…" - Brad Sechler

The Game was suspended on October 27, 2008 with the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning. It resumed two days later on October 29, 2008. The Phillies went on to win the resumed game 4-3. They captured their first World Series title since 1980.

Poll : 0 votes