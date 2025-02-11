“Weird way of saying Alex Bregman to the Cubs”; “Probably charged a mentoring fee” - Fans react as Kenley Jansen signs 1-year, $10M deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have put together a rather impressive offseason as they have looked to bolster the roster around franchise icon Mike Trout. The team has managed to land a number of proven veterans in both free agency and on the trade market as they look to improve upon a disappointing 2024 campaign which saw the team post a 63-99 record.

As Spring Training rapidly approaches and the team's training camps are opening, the Los Angeles Angels made yet another significant move ahead of the new season. On Tuesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman announced that the Halos agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with potential Hall of Fame reliever Kenley Jansen.

The 37-year-old is an immediate upgrade for Los Angeles' bullpen, even at this stage of his career. A four-time All-Star, Jansen could make a significant impact on the club, however, some fans are confused by his decision to join the Halos. Following the news that Jansen was making his way to Los Angeles, fans turned to social media to share their thoughts on the signing.

"Probably charged a mentoring fee. I don’t give a shit this is good if it helps the team + Joyce" - One fan posted online.

"Dang his career is really over" - Another fan shared.

"Terrible team for such a great reliever to go to" - One more added.

Although Jansen did not produce at his previous elite level in 2024, he was still an effective pitcher in 2024. Over 54.2 innings with the Boston Red Sox, Jansen posted a 3.29 ERA with 27 saves and 62 strikeouts. Even though Jansen could see himself inducted into the Hall of Fame, fans are not exactly moved by his signing with the Angels.

"That is a super weird way of saying Alex Bregman to the Cubs, Jon" - One fan shared.

"This did not deserve a breaking" - Another fan posted on social media.

"That's not breaking. That's barely chipped" - One more fan added online.

The Los Angeles Angels have quietly put together an impressive offseason

While superstars such as Juan Soto and Pete Alonso may have commanded much of the headlines, and rightfully so, the Los Angeles Angels have quietly put together a solid offseason. The team has been able to acquire several veterans who could help the Angels at least compete better than they did last season.

So far this offseason the Los Angeles Angels have been able to add Kenley Jansen, Yusei Kikuchi, Travis d'Arnaud, Jorge Soler, Scott Kingery, Kyle Hendricks, Ryan Noda and Kevin Newman. While all of these players might be getting up there in age, they are a clear upgrade on the 2024 roster.

