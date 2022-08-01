“Welcome back ehire! but this isnt rodon and joc” “The Robinson Cano experiment worked out amazingly” - Atlanta Braves fans welcome trade bringing former World Series champion to club, question other moves

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals recently announced a trade involving second baseman Ehire Adrianza. The deal sends the Nationals utility player back to Atlanta, a team he played for and won a World Series with last year.

The Atlanta Braves also announced that they are designating for assignment Robinson Cano, who signed with the team earlier this season.

The Nationals receive outfielder Trey Harris, who is currently batting .238 in the minor leagues. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the Braves' and Nationals' most recent roster moves. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform as the news broke.

One fan is excited to have Adrianza back with the team but is not satisfied. The team could potentially acquire Joc Pederson in a trade, bringing the postseason hero back for another postseason run.

The Robinson Cano signing did not work for the Braves as he was unable to be productive.

Some do not understand what the Braves are doing with this move.

Others are also wondering what exactly this type of move achieves for the team going forward.

Overall, while this is not a major trade by the Braves, it does give the team more infield depth and a solid bat off the bench.

Atlanta Braves: 2 players who could help the team repeat as Champions in 2022

Joc Pederson looks on during a San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers game.

#2 Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants OF

Former postseason hero Joc Pederson has the potential to reunite with the Atlanta Braves. With the San Francisco Giants' most recent struggles, the Giants may deal Pederson, who is on a one-year contract.

Pederson is having a solid season at the plate, crushing 17 home runs and slugging .492 entering the month of August.

2022 Stats: .242 17 HR, 43 RBI, .811 OPS

#1 Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs OF

Ian Happ hits a home run during a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game.

Ian Happ is another outfielder who could provide great depth to the Braves' lineup. With the recent injury of outfielder Adam Duvall, the team will likely try to add at least one outfielder.

Happ can not only play the outfield, but he has also shown infield ability at second and third and provides a lot of value to the team.

2022 Stats: .279 AVG, 9 HR, 46 RBI, .796 OPS

