“Welcomed me with open arms” - Alex Bregman taps into “Boston” style with limited edition brew for fans

It has only been six months since Alex Bregman moved to the Boston Red Sox after signing a three-year $120 million contract. However, the infielder seems to have already embraced Boston culture as he, alongside Boston Beer Company's premier brand, Samuel Adams, unveiled a limited edition beer.

Bregman's Beer was launched on Thursday at the Sam Adams Brewery's Taproom in Downtown Boston. The brew is a citrus pale ale with mild elements of pine, meant to provide a refreshing sensation upon consumption.

In an exclusive with New England Sports Network (NESN), Alex Bregman opened up about his stay in Boston so far and the ideation behind unveiling his own beer can with the Boston Beer Company brand.

“I think for me, being the new guy here in Boston, just seeing how the fans have embraced me, and really welcomed me with open arms, we kind of wanted to partner with Sam Adams and give back to the Boston fans and do something super ‘Boston’ to enjoy during the games,” Bregman said.

This will be the second business venture by Bregman, who also co-owns Wild Sol, a tequila-infused salsa company, alongside his wife, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman. Wild Sol comes in several flavours, giving a taste of Tex-Mex cuisine to its customers. It was inspired by Bregman's New Mexico roots and his love for Tex-Mex cuisine.

Alex Bregman and his wife, alongside their two kids, sons Knox and Matthew, born in April, have settled into the Boston culture well.

“Talking with [Alex Cora] before I signed, he did a good job of telling me about Boston…since I’ve been here, my wife and I have loved every second of it. I feel like we were expecting to love it, but we have loved it even more,” Bregman said.

Alex Bregman hopes to win it all with the Red Sox

Injuries have reduced the third baseman to just 76 games so far this season. But even in the limited time he has been on the field, Alex Bregman has batted at .299, recording 50 RBIs and 16 home runs. Off the field, he has been a constant guide to a relatively young Red Sox team looking to strike big.

For Bregman and the Red Sox, the main job only starts from here.

“Just winning, just winning. I just want to win. That’s it. That’s all I want to do. When you play in the postseason, there’s something about it that you just want to do it every year. I feel like we’re in a really good spot to do that this year…I want to keep doing it, and I want to do it for a long time,” Bregman said.

Boston is currently in the second American League Wild Card spot, 1.5 games above the cutoff, and second in their division.

