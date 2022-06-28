"Well at least you had last week" "How about we start playing some f****ng baseball" - Cleveland Guardians fans react to their team's defeat at the hands of Minnesota Twins

The Cleveland Guardians were annihilated by the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. The game finished 11-1 in favor of the team from the Twin Cities.

The Guardians didn't score until the final inning. The only run they scored was on a wild pitch by Twins pitcher Jharel Cotton. The pitch got out of control and was mishandled by catcher Ryan Jeffers. This gave Cleveland's Myles Straw an easy run to home plate from third base.

"We lost." - @ Cleveland Guardians

With the win, Minnesota created a bit of a gap against Cleveland in the divisional standings.

Just a few days ago, the Cleveland Guardians were tied with the Minnesota Twins for the lead in the American League Central. However, as things stand, the Twins have snatched back the lead and are three games ahead of the Guardians.

Sonny Gray impressed for Minnesota by giving up just three hits with no issued runs in seven innings of work. Triston McKenzie, on the other hand, had a nightmarish start. He gave up seven runs on eight base hits in six innings.

Some fans couldn't believe Cleveland's debilitating defeat. They actually just defeated the Twins in their own backyard, leaving the Twin Cities with a 2-1 series win. This time around, they were utterly dominated by Minnesota on their own field.

The Guardians were recently swept at home by the Boston Red Sox in their series 3-0. Their fans are understandably upset about this recent rut.

The Cleveland Guardians will have four more chances to gain ground on their divisional foes. They will meet the Minnesota Twins in the same number of games as it is a long five-game series. If they fail to deliver, the Twins will run away with the divisional lead and a secured playoff spot.

Cleveland Guardians fans lament their team's loss to the Minnesota Twins

One fan cannot believe how quickly Cleveland has changed from being one of the hottest teams in the league to being on a losing streak.

Zander Schneider @SchneiderZander @CleGuardians What the fuck happened between now and last week wtf @CleGuardians What the fuck happened between now and last week wtf

This fan didn't even think they would score in the game, given how dominant the Twins were.

One fan is calling for the team to bounce back.

out of context baseball @baseballcontext @CleGuardians we will come back besties we always do. can’t have a good week without a bad one. start a winning streak tomorrow!! @CleGuardians we will come back besties we always do. can’t have a good week without a bad one. start a winning streak tomorrow!!

This Twitter user cannot believe the catastrophe that just happened.

One fan pointed out that Cleveland's young roster shouldn't crumble under pressure.

William MD 🇺🇸 @MiloD07 @CleGuardians EMBARRASSING stretch of games. This young team is melting down under pressure. Starting pitchers giving up 3 run HRs is a problem for a strong pitching team @CleGuardians EMBARRASSING stretch of games. This young team is melting down under pressure. Starting pitchers giving up 3 run HRs is a problem for a strong pitching team

This fan wanted the Mercy Rule to be applied, like Little League. This came after the Twins showered the Guardians with 11 unanswered runs heading into the final inning.

The Cleveland Guardians will have another crack at the Minnesota Twins later today. The two teams will square off in a double-header. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

The Guardians are hoping to break the losing streak they are embroiled in at the expense of the divisional leaders.

