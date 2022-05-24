"Well Tom if this football thing doesn't work out for you baseball might be your future sport" "Brady trying to tap into that baseball money too" - Mike Trout and the MLB world react to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski getting in some batting practice

Tom Brady is on a mission to prove there is no sport he cannot dominate, this time showing off his smooth swing at a ballpark in Tampa with Rob Gronkowski. After winning seven Super Bowls and dominating the NFL for over 20 years, you would think we have learned all there is to know about Tom Brady, but he continues to surprise us.

Tom Brady did play baseball at the high school level and was drafted by the Montreal Expos, but he never got the chance to play for them, because he was pretty decent at this other sport called football.

The clip of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB blasting balls into the outfield for Rob Gronkowski can be seen below, via his personal Twitter.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… https://t.co/uloP04RjHX

"Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table…" - @ Tom Brady

The biggest surprise was that the right-handed quarterback bats left-handed, which amused many within baseball.

Tom Brady's swing garnered the attention of the baseball world

These two have won more Super Bowls together than any could have predicted.

There are very few things that the greatest football player of all time can't do, and his constant ability to surprise is a rare gift. The number of people who weighed in on this batting practice was absurd, so let's take a look at the best reactions.

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels chimed in with just one simple emoji, but he has to like what he's seeing from one GOAT to another.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks this could result in a new revenue stream.

"Brady trying to tap into that baseball money too" - @ Robert Griffin III

This user was more focused on the longtime New England Patriots tight end and his performance as a center fielder.

"Gronk with that Golden Retriever energy" - @ Conner Grant

This fan is fully confident that a career switch is possible, and, frankly, it's difficult to disagree.

🎶🎧💙RK 🎡♥️🇺🇸 @HeartEyes4Brady @TomBrady Well Tom if this football thing doesn't work out for you baseball might be your future sport @TomBrady Well Tom if this football thing doesn't work out for you baseball might be your future sport 😋

"Well Tom if this football thing doesn't work out for you baseball might be your future sport" - @ RK

This user's high praise is entirely justified.

Eduardo A. Encina @EddieInTheYard into the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa. Tom Brady @TomBrady Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… https://t.co/uloP04RjHX Someone let ainto the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa. twitter.com/tombrady/statu… Someone let a 🐐 into the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa. twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

"Someone let a (GOAT) into the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa - @ Eduardo A. Encina

This user, Carmen, summarizes the general reaction to the video, which is simply being impressed.

Carmen Vitali @CarmieV twitter.com/tombrady/statu… Tom Brady @TomBrady Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… https://t.co/uloP04RjHX I honestly don’t know what’s more impressive - Tom taking BP at almost 45 years old or Gronk playing CF not only at 33 years old but also at 6’6 I honestly don’t know what’s more impressive - Tom taking BP at almost 45 years old or Gronk playing CF not only at 33 years old but also at 6’6 😂 twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

"I honestly don’t know what’s more impressive - Tom taking BP at almost 45 years old or Gronk playing CF not only at 33 years old but also at 6’6" - Carmen Vitali

Brett Phillips of the Tampa Bay Rays even offered to get the legend into a bigger ballpark to see if the swing can hold up.

Maverick Phillips @Brett_Phillips8 @TomBrady Let’s see if the Trop can hold that swing in the park Tom! Hit me up, we are ready when you are! @TomBrady Let’s see if the Trop can hold that swing in the park Tom! Hit me up, we are ready when you are!

"Let’s see if the Trop can hold that swing in the park Tom! Hit me up, we are ready when you are!" - @ Brett Phillips

Tom Brady is one of the greatest competitors to have ever walked the planet. Seeing him smash baseballs in a batting practice setting is surprising, but it probably shouldn't be.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt