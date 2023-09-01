What is the 40-40 club in MLB? Exploring the rare feat achieved by baseball icons

The Atlanta Braves are on a history-making spree this season and star slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. joined the party on a historic night at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history to register 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season, reaching the milestone in emphatic style after smashing a grand slam.

While he is the first player make to this incredible achievement, the three-time All-Star could join another illustrious list before the end of the season.

If Acuna Jr. continues his sparkling run for the Braves he could join the 40-40 club, a feat only achieved by a handful of names in MLB history. Only four players have hit 40 home runs and registered 40 stolen bases in the same season.

Nicknamed 'Mr. 40-40', two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco was the first player ever to claim this incredible milestone while representing the Oakland Athletics in 1988.

Canseco had company when the iconic Barry Bonds eclipsed 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in one season with the San Francisco Giants in 1996. The 14-time All-Star almost replicated the feat the next year, only to end up with 40 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is eyeing the 40-40 club in a record-breaking season for Atlanta Braves

A young Alex Rodriguez announced his arrival to the big stage by becoming the youngest member of the 40-40 club when he registered 42 homers and 46 SB for the Seattle Mariners in 1998.

Former New York Yankees second baseman Alfonso Soriano was the last player to achieve this feat after his incredible 46 home runs and 41 SB season with the Washington Nationals in 2006.

Incidentally, Acuna Jr. was destined to join the club in 2019, his second season in MLB, but an injury in the late stages of the season saw him finish with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases.