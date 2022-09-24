"What. A. Year." "The people's MVP" - MLB fans stunned as Shohei Ohtani strikes out 200 batters for the first time in his career

Shohei Ohtani is doing everything in his power to make the MVP race as close as possible. The All-Star has amassed 200 strikeouts in a single season after his start tonight against the Minnesota Twins. This is the first time he has done this in his MLB career.

Shoehi Ohtani had 196 strikeouts heading into his start tonight, tying him for eighth most in the MLB. He ended up punching out seven in his start tonight, eclipsing the 200-mark with 203 strikeouts this season.

This MVP race is so much fun man, and even though Judge is going to win (deservedly so), the season Ohtani is putting up is the ONLY one that could’ve challenged Judge’s.



Fans around the league are loving the MVP race we are getting from the Angels two-way player and Aaron Judge. What both players have been able to achieve this year is mind-blowing. This is one of the greatest MVP races the league has seen in a long time.

The 2021 AL MVP has been able to pitch more this season as the Los Angeles Angels have smartly slotted him as a DH when he's not pitching. The previous year, the Angels were trying to split his time between the outfield and pitching, making it difficult on his arm. The softer workload on his arm has proved to be a big help to his performance on the mound this year.

A starting pitcher hasn't hit more than six home runs since former Chicago Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano did it in 2006. Ohtani is so much farther ahead than Don Drysdale and Earl Wilson, who hit seven home runs while pitching in a single season.

Ohtani is truly something special. His ability to both pitch and hit is simply amazing. Hopefully, he is an inspiration to see more two-way players try and make their way in the game.

While Shohei Ohtani has improved from last year, Aaron Judge output hard to deny

Given what the Angels two-way player has been able to accomplish this year, it's hard to compare that to what Aaron Judge is doing. All eyes are on Judge as he tries to break the single-season home run record.

The Yankees right fielder is having one of the greatest offensive seasons any MLB hitter has ever had. His 20 home runs lead over the league shows how well he is seeing the ball compared to other hitters.

He's competing to finish the year as the Triple Crown Award winner as well. If Judge finishes the year as the Triple Crown winner, the league will have no choice but to give him the MVP Award over Ohtani.

