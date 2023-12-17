What is the All-MLB team? Exploring the honor that celebrates baseball's finest superstars

The All-MLB team was announced yesterday. This is among baseball's highest honor and it aims to celebrate the best of the best every year at each position. For every star shortstop, first baseman, starting pitcher and third baseman, there are two that are considered the best, and they're named to the team.
The All-MLB team names two players for each position, in a first and second team. The first team is the best at each spot, and the second team is those who came up just short.
For example, the All-MLB first-team catcher was Adley Rutschman. The second team player was Jonah Heim. The votes came in and those were the results, so Rutschman can consider himself MLB's best catcher from 2023.
Who made the All-MLB team?
The All-MLB team was filled with great players. From Freddie Freeman to Gerrit Cole, tons of stars got their honors from an absolutely stupendous 2023 season. Here's who made the cut.
First team:
- C: Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- 1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- 2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers
- SS: Corey Seager, Rangers
- 3B: Austin Riley, Braves
- OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- OF: Corbin Carroll, D-backs
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- SP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- SP: Zac Gallen, D-backs
- SP: Blake Snell, Padres
- SP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- SP: Spencer Strider, Braves
- RP: Félix Bautista, Orioles
- RP: Josh Hader, Padres
Second team:
- C: Jonah Heim, Rangers
- 1B: Matt Olson, Braves
- 2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves
- SS: Francisco Lindor, Mets
- 3B: José Ramírez, Guardians
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF: Adolis García, Rangers
- OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros
- DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
- SP: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
- SP: Sonny Gray, Twins
- SP: Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
- SP: Jordan Montgomery, Rangers
- SP: Kyle Bradish, Orioles
- RP: Devin Williams, Brewers
- RP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
The All-MLB team consists of two teams regardless of league. While there's an AL and an NL version for all awards, this team strips the leagues away and brings in the two best at each spot regardless of league.
There is one DH, five starting pitchers, two relievers and three outfielders per team in an effort to represent the full MLB lineup.
