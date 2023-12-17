What is the All-MLB team? Exploring the honor that celebrates baseball's finest superstars

The All-MLB team was announced yesterday. This is among baseball's highest honor and it aims to celebrate the best of the best every year at each position. For every star shortstop, first baseman, starting pitcher and third baseman, there are two that are considered the best, and they're named to the team.

The All-MLB team names two players for each position, in a first and second team. The first team is the best at each spot, and the second team is those who came up just short.

For example, the All-MLB first-team catcher was Adley Rutschman. The second team player was Jonah Heim. The votes came in and those were the results, so Rutschman can consider himself MLB's best catcher from 2023.

Who made the All-MLB team?

The All-MLB team was filled with great players. From Freddie Freeman to Gerrit Cole, tons of stars got their honors from an absolutely stupendous 2023 season. Here's who made the cut.

Freddie Freeman made the All-MLB team

First team:

C: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

2B: Marcus Semien, Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Rangers

3B: Austin Riley, Braves

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF: Corbin Carroll, D-backs

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

SP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

SP: Zac Gallen, D-backs

SP: Blake Snell, Padres

SP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

SP: Spencer Strider, Braves

RP: Félix Bautista, Orioles

RP: Josh Hader, Padres

Second team:

C: Jonah Heim, Rangers

1B: Matt Olson, Braves

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves

SS: Francisco Lindor, Mets

3B: José Ramírez, Guardians

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Adolis García, Rangers

OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

SP: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

SP: Sonny Gray, Twins

SP: Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers

SP: Jordan Montgomery, Rangers

SP: Kyle Bradish, Orioles

RP: Devin Williams, Brewers

RP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

The All-MLB team consists of two teams regardless of league. While there's an AL and an NL version for all awards, this team strips the leagues away and brings in the two best at each spot regardless of league.

There is one DH, five starting pitchers, two relievers and three outfielders per team in an effort to represent the full MLB lineup.

