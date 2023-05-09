What was the Amir Garrett fight with Pittsburgh Pirates? Royals pitcher's iconic 2019 meme resurfaces after puking incident vs White Sox

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, Amir Garrett is remembered for his involvement in the benches-clearing brawl with Pittsburgh Pirates. The incident occurred at the infamous Cincinnati Reds versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on July 30, 2019. The Reds ultimately lost the game 11-4 to the Pirates.

There was bad blood between the Pirates and the Reds throughout the season. The Reds were trailing the Pirates 11-3. Earlier in the seventh inning, Pirates reliever Keone Kela threw a pitch near Derek Dietrch's head which was not liked by the Reds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then in the ninth innings, someone from the Pirates' dugout yelled something offensive just as Amir Garrett was on the mound. He took exception to the comment and charged to the Pirates' dugout, punching pitcher Trevor Williams while clearing out benches.

Yasiel Puig who has been on his last game as a Cincinnati Red was also ejected for jawing at the Pirates' players. It was one of the wildest nights in Cincinnati Reds' history.

The iconic fight has been made into a meme by baseball fans and it has resurfaced after Amir Garrett recently puked on the mound after striking out Elvis Andrus in the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox game.

Some fans again made a meme out of the incident while others showed concern for his health. However, the Royals managed to defeat the White Sox in the game.

Amir Garrett's MLB career

Amir Garrett on Kansas City Royals Photo Day

Amir Garrett is an MLB veteran, having played for the Cincinnati Reds (2017-2021) and then Kansas City Royals (2022- Present). He recently signed a one-year deal of $2.65 million with the Kansas City Royals, that will allow him to showcase his baseball potential to them.

Garrett has notched up an earned run average of 5.08 and a win-loss record of 13-18 in his career. He also has 348 strikeouts to his credit.

Poll : 0 votes