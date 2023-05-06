What is the April Monthly Awards Event in MLB The Show 23? Rules, new players and more

MLB The Show 23 has been a massive success among gamers. They consider it to be the best in the franchise so far. Recently, the makers of the game launched the April Monthly Award for gamers.

The Monthly Award program aims to provide gamers with a deep variety of elite player items with many of them often having 99. These are more common with the Diamond Dynasty fans but also cover the Charisma series. The April Monthly Award Program covers players who have played well in the month of April.

This Monthly Award pack comes with 150 tiers of great rewards for gamers. It also comes with a total of 10 April Monthly Choice reward Packs-five 95s and five 97s. Regarding the 95s Captains series, the players that can be obtained are Carlos Santana (Guardians) and Mark Pryor (Cubs).

For the April Monthly Awards Choice Pack 95 overall, there are five players that can be obtained: Thairo Estrada (Giants), Brandon Marsh (Phillies), Jack Suwinski (Pirates), Justin Steele (Cubs), and Alex Young (Reds).

For the 97 overall, there is Jonah Heim (Rangers), Yandy Diaz (Rays), Jorge Mateo (Orioles), Jarred Kelenic (Mariners), and James Outman (Dodgers).

There is also 98 overall which includes Luis Arraez (Marlins), Brent Rooker (Athletics), Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks), and Jose Alvarado (Phillies).

For the April Monthly Award Lighting Player, there is Toronto Blue JaysMatt Chapman available for gamers. It comes with a 99 overall and is a great reward for gamers.

Finally, there is the April Monthly Award Event that allows gamers to secure two players for themselves. They are Sean Manaea (Athletics) provided gamers secure 10 event wins. The second one is Matt Carpenter (Cardinals) provided gamers secure 10 event wins.

With so many surprises, the April Monthly Award Program is expected to increase the interest of gamers in the game.

Best Teams to use in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 has variety of teams for gamers to enjoy

MLB The Show 23 boasts a wide variety of teams for gamers to use. These provide options for gamers to play their favorite teams and use their favorite players in the MLB. The best teams to use in the game include the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, and more.

It is expected that the addition of different teams will add pleasure for gamers as they continue in their quests to become MLB legends on the field.

