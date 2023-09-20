What are the Atlanta Braves' playoff chances? Red-hot NL leaders rush to postseason glory

With a record of 97-54, the Atlanta Braves have the best record in baseball. The first team of 2023 to clinch a postseason berth, the Braves are now set on winning their second World Series in three years.

As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Braves have a +240 chance of capturing the trophy in October, giving them better odds than anyone else. From pitching to hitting to pitching, the team has found ways to get it done across the board.

While the team's roster is loaded with stars, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a cut above the rest. The 25-year old Venezuelan is hitting .338/.418/.596 with 39 home runs and 100 RBIs. Additionally, his 67 stolen bases and OPS of 1.014 lead the legaue in both metrics. Acuna Jr. is expected to win the NL MVP when the season concludes.

"That's home run #38 for Ronald Acuña Jr. and I'm starting to think he might have a shot at Most Valuable Player." - Codify

On September 19, Acuna hit his 39th homer of the season on the first pitch of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The jack represented the 43rd first inning home run of the season for the Atlanta Braves, the second most in history.

As if boasting a superstar like Acuna was not enough, the Atlanta Braves have plenty of other sources of firepower. First baseman Matt Olson is leading MLB in both home runs and RBIs, with 52 and 130 respectively. Third baseman Austin Riley also has 36 home runs and 90 RBIs. In total, the Braves have smacked 291 home runs, 55 more than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the second-most dingers this year.

Additionally, pitching has been on point. The rotation is led by 24-year old right hander Spencer Strider. Strider, only in his third season leads MLB in wins and strikeouts, with 18 and 270 respectively. Additionally, aces like Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton have combined to make the Atlanta Braves' rotation one of the most dangerous in baseball.

"Spencer Strider, 85mph Slider (ball) and 99mph Fastball (backwards K), Individual Pitches+ Overlay. Why you'd take that fastball. That's mean" - Rob Friedman

Can the Atlanta Braves win the 2023 World Series?

Apart from the Baltimore Orioles, the Atlanta Braves are the only team to have 95 wins so far. While the postseason, and baseball generally, can be as unpredictable as anything, to say that the Braves do not have a very strong chance of winning the 2023 World Series would be nothing short of foolish.