St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt claimed the National League's Hank Aaron Award for the 2022 season. The award is given to the best players on offense in both leagues, with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge winning it in the American League.

It was Goldy's second Hank Aaron Award after winning it back in 2013 during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt ended the season with a slash line of .317/.404/.578 with an OPS of .982 that went along with his 35 home runs and 115 runs batted in.

The first baseman had a statistical shot at the first National League Triple Crown since Ducky Medwick in 1937 before he tapered off in the last month of the season.

With the slugger claiming the award, St. Louis Cardinals fans couldn't hide their excitement for their first baseman.

Paul Goldschmidt has already claimed the Most Outstanding Player for the National League award that was selected amongst the players themselves.

He is also the team's selection for the coveted Roberto Clemente Award, which rewards the player who best exemplifies a humanitarian and makes a positive impact on the community.

Paul Goldschmidt's stays Golden

Goldy had a year to 2022 season to remember.

Paul Goldschmidt continues to be a gold standard in terms of first basemen in the league. 2022 is the sixth season wherein he has been up for an NL MVP nomination. The closest he got to the award was in 2013 and 2015 when he finished as the runner-up.

Throughout the previous campaign, the Cardinals slugger, along with fellow NL MVP candidate and teammate Nolan Arenado, lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to the divisional crown.

If not for Goldy's cold spell in September, he would have had the MVP award in the bag. Nonetheless, he is still one of the finalists and with the number of awards and nominations that he is up for this year, it just highlights the fact that he had a stellar 2022 season.

