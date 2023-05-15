What did Brett Baty write on his shin guard? New York Mets prospect shares heartfelt message on Mother's Day

Brett Baty is one of the upcoming talents in the world of baseball. He is currently playing for the New York Mets in the MLB. The youngster decided to pay tribute to his mother by writing a heartfelt message on his shinguard on Mother's Day.

The 23-year-old youngster decided to write a special Mother's Day message in black ink on the straps of his shin guard above his special pink socks and cleats. The first sentence of the message is as follows:

"Today is for YOU" (Via MLb.com)

His message to his mother concludes with the following statement:

"[T]oday we celebrate you. I love You!" (Via MLB.com)

Notably, Brett's mother Leslie Baty was an educator for the Marble Falls Independent School District. She retired after 25 years in the post in December 2021. According to Brett, she has taught him to be respectful and kind. She also supported him in his young career.

Leslie has been there for some of the biggest moments in her son's career. For example, when he hit his first home run against the Atlanta Braves in August 2022, he signed "I Love You" to his mother and his family in the stands.

Brett Baty shares a loving and caring relationship with his mother as proved by his message to her on Mother's Day.

Brett Baty MLB career

Brett Baty in a game

Brett Baty has had a short career in the MLB so far. He was drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. After a minor league career, he made his major league debut on August 17, 2022. He is well-known for hitting a home run on his debut in the majors. He has shown his talent to the New York Mets, and the team can assist him in maximizing his potential in future games.

Brett Baty's baseball skills are expected to only improve as his career advances.

