"What are you building Sir?" - Fans curious as Ronald Acuna Jr. joins forces with Georgia-based car wash while flaunting $241,843 Lamborghini Urus

Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. made a big splash last year, helping the Atlanta Braves register a league-best 104-58 record. However, in the NLDS showdown, their postseason was cut short, as the Braves were outstretched by their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following a lackluster postseason, the Braves leadoff hitter collaborated with a Georgia-based car wash company in the offseason. Acuna Jr. took to Instagram, flaunting his $241,843 sky blue Lamborghini Urus and announcing a new partnership with Big Peach Car Wash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were amused by the partnership and inquired through the comments section:

"What are you building Sir?" one fan asked.

Here are a few other reactions to the Instagram post:

Fan reactions

According to Franchise Journal, the two parties have entered into a master licensing agreement. The Braves star will help the Georgia-based car wash company with expansion and endorsements.

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 Lamborghini Urus starts at $241,843 and goes up to $273,880. The luxurious automobile boasts a 657-hp twin-turbo V-8 engine. It's an all-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic transmission coupled with super acceleration.

The car reaches 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph. With the help of standard carbon-ceramic brakes, at 70 mph, the car stops just 149 feet from the point of braking.

Ronald Acuna Jr. couldn't translate regular-season MVP success to October

Despite dominating MLB pitchers from the plate in the regular season, Ronald Acuna Jr. couldn't do much for the Braves in the postseason.

In 159 regular-season games, Acuna batted .337 with 217 hits, 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 149 runs scored. However, the Braves were expecting a much better showing from Acuna, which could only hit .143 with 2 hits and 3 runs scored in the NLDS series.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan outfielder has enjoyed a lot of success in a short span since debuting on Apr. 25, 2018 against the Cincinnati Reds. Over the years, he has earned four All-Star selections (2019, 2021–2023), the All-MLB First Team (2023) and the NL Rookie of the Year (2018).

With the Braves still looking competitive in 2024, it remains to be seen whether Ronald Acuna Jr. could have a blast in this year's October play.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.