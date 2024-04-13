"What is this bullpen man" - Dodgers fans vent frustration after team squanders lead in thrilling Padres defeat

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Heading into game 1 of the series with a 10-5 record after a three-game series win over the Minnesota Twins, the team was ready to continue their winning streak on home turf.

However, things didn't go as planned for Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up three runs in the first two innings. Nevertheless, LA's hitting lineup turned up the heat and took a 7-3 lead by the end of the third inning.

Yamamoto was taken out of the game after five innings, after which relievers Daniel Hudson and Ryan Brasier stepped in and gave up four runs in the next two innings allowing the Padres to tie the contest.

The enthralling game, which had already seen eight home runs, surged into extra innings. In the top of the eleventh inning, San Diego seized the lead. Their in-form closer Robert Suarez, then shut out LA hitters in the bottom of the eleventh inning to register another comeback win for the Padres.

Dodgers fans vented their frustration at the organization's inability to take what seemed like a winnable game. Fans voiced their discontent with LA's bullpen and commented on X, formerly Twitter.

"What is this bullpen man," one fan commented.

Some other fans voiced their displeasure, stating that the Dodgers had control of the game and were on the brink of victory. They found it disappointing how the team relinquished their lead.

"We were up 7-3 and choked it at home. I’m not thrilled about that one," commented one fan

"Shocking end to the game after the lead they had," commented another fan

"This is really frustrating and disappointing loss," commented yet another fan

The LA Dodgers will look to bounce back against the Padres in game 2 on Saturday

The LA Dodgers will give the ball to Gavin Stone for game 2 on Saturday. He is 0-1 for the season and has started two games so far this season.

However, Stone has faced some challenges. With an ERA of 7.88, he has given up 12 hits and raked in 11 K's in eight innings pitched. His second start of the season against the Chicago Cubs resulted in a loss, where he gave up five runs on six hits in three IP.

Opposing Stone will be Matt Waldron for the SD Padres who is also 0-1 in the game and registered that loss in his outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has a great pitch command, but with his relatively recent debut in the MLB in June 2023, the Dodgers should be looking at overpowering the RHP on April 13, 2024.

