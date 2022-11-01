What channel is the Houston Astros game on tonight? 

The Houston Astros are in Philadelphia for the third game of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Keep reading to learn how to can catch the action on TV tonight.

Game 1 was full of action. The first World Series opener to start on a Friday in 107 years featured a sea-saw battle in which Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker went yards twice off of Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

However, the Phillies battled back. J.T. Realmuto hit a 1-run shot in the top of the 10th, winning the game 6-5 and securing the first Phillies World Series game win since 2009.

Game 2 saw the Houston Astros come out firing. RBI doubles by Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez put the Astros up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman Alex Bregman hit a 2-run shot in the fifth inning to put the Houston Astros up with a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Phillies scored a pair late but the Houston Astros won 5-2 to even the series at 1-1.

Game 3 of the series was meant to shift back to Philadelphia and be played on Halloween. Unfortunately, severe rain in the Philadelphia area made the game impossible to play, therefore pushing Game 3 back tonight. Every subsequent game of the series going forward will also be pushed back.

So where can you view these games if you live in the United States? AT&T SportsNet Southwest has been showing all Astros games throughout the season and this will carry on for the duration of the 2022 World Series.

If you do not live in the Houston area, you can also catch all the action on a variety of other channels. Notably, TBS will be showing all the games in the World Series. Additionally, you can catch the Houston Astros in action tonight on Fox Sports and ESPN+.

If streaming is your thing, FuboTV is showing all the World Series games for a subscription price of $69.99 per month. However, it may be a bit too late to cash in on that.

Houston Astros look to take a commanding series lead

Traditionally, Game 3 is one of the most important games of any series. With the series knotted 1-1, it will likely make all the difference. Make sure you tune in to catch stars like Bryce Harper in action from Philly.

