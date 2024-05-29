“What a comeback” “That’s more like it” – Dodgers fans hyped as team snaps losing streak with extra-inning victory over Mets

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers met for Game 1 of their Tuesday doubleheader after their Monday game was postponed. While they found themselves down early, they were able to complete the comeback victory.

Down two runs in the seventh innings, LA rallied to score three unanswered runs. They would end up taking down the Mets by a score of 5-2, giving them their 34th win.

It was a complete team effort to get the victory in Game 1. The Blue Crew outhit the Mets 11-4. Every starter got at least one hit, except for Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, and Andy Pages.

On the pitching side, Tyler Glasnow let up two runs while striking out eight batters. The club used three arms in relief, which combined to shut down the Mets offense.

"What a comeback" - one fan posted.

"That's more like it" - posted another.

"Nice Houdini act now can we get back on track" - posted another.

This is exactly what Dodgers fans wanted to see coming into this series. They had a tough time with the Cincinnati Reds in their last series, getting swept three games to none.

"A brilliant comeback victory stops the 5-game losing streak!" - said another fan.

"Whew! Needed a win badly" - said another.

"In Freeman we trust" - said another.

Fans want to see the team take this momentum and run with it. A lot is expected from this club this season after the incredible offseason they had this last winter.

The Dodgers bats finally woke up against the Mets on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts (Image via USA Today)

One thing that the Dodgers struggled with when facing the Reds was their offense. In the two final games of the series, the club was held to just one run a piece. You will not win many games in this league with that type of offense.

The club combined to get 10 hits during those two games but got 11 hits in the afternoon matchup on Tuesday. That is the type of production most around the league expect from them.

They have an All-Star quality lineup and should never have a problem pushing runs across the board. However, even as good as the Blue Crew is on paper, they are not perfect and will experience a hiccup from time to time.

