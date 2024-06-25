"What a cry baby"; "Typical Winker all bark no bite" - Fans mock Jesse Winker for intense exchange with old Padres fan in the stands

Jesse Winker and the Washington Nationals came off second best in a thrilling series-opener against the San Deigo Padres on Monday. Following the narrow loss, All-Star outfielder Winker was involved in an altercation with an elderly Padres fan in the Petco Park stands.

The Nationals were 3-0 down after a three-run second inning from the Padres. However, the visitors found a way back into the game to level the scores, forcing an extra innings.

Keibert Ruiz's go-ahead double and Nick Senzel's two-run home run in the tenth saw the Nationals take the lead in the game for the first time. But Jackson Profar's heroics broke Nationals hearts. Following the loss, outfielder Jesse Winker argued with an old Padres fan.

The elderly San Diego faithful was seemingly upset with Winker and his team for allegedly throwing at Profar with the bases loaded in the tenth.

Fans mocked the Nationals outfielder for arguing with a spectator after losing the game.

"What a cry baby"

"Typical Winker all bark no bite," wrote another fan.

"Old man kinda owned him," mocked a fan.

Several fans also questioned Winker's presence near the stands, arguing that security should have intervened.

"Why the hell was he in the stands? Damn," questioned a fan.

"If a fan enters the field they get tackled or possibly stunned, arrested & then banned for life. What's Winker's punishment for entering the stands? Why wasn't security on him?" wrote a fan.

"Why is he arguing w/ an old man for? argued another fan.

The old fan could be heard saying, “I’m 66! What are you, 26!?” in response to the Nationals All-Star's arguments.

Manager backs Winker and Co. to bounce back after tough loss

The game was seemingly heading in the Nationals' favor after their three-run burst in the top of the 10th. But an underwhelming outing from reliever Hunter Harvey saw the game slip from the visitors.

“We tried to go in, got ahead early, just couldn’t put him away, then I kind of gave him a gift in hanging my splitter,” Harvey said. “I didn’t get it down, I put it right where his bat path was, and he did what he was supposed to do.”

While Harvey took the blame for the loss, Nationals manager Dave Martinez backed his players after a tough outing.

“It’s definitely hard to swallow,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “These guys played hard. … We keep (playing hard). We’ll win many games.”

Dave Martinez's team will aim to bounce back in the second game on Tuesday as they look to level the series.