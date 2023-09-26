What are the Cubs' playoff chances in 2023? Exploring Chicago's path to the postseason with six games remaining

The Chicago Cubs control their destiny with six remaining games on the schedule. After completing a series sweep of the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, they hold the final National League Wild Card spot.

With an 82-74 record, Chicago holds a one-game lead over the Miami Marlins. However, the Cincinnati Reds are also on the outside looking in, sitting 2.5 games back.

This leaves them with a 58% chance to make the playoffs, with its remaining schedule not being the easiest. Chicago plays the Atlanta Braves and then finishes the season with a series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Both the Braves and Brewers have already secured their position in the postseason. Given how close the National League Wild Card race is, Chicago must be at its best to finish the year.

A deep dive into what the postseason would look like for the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have made the postseason 21 times over the course of 139 seasons. Their last appearance came in 2020 when they lost to the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card.

If things stay where they are and they get in with the third Wild Card spot, they would play the Milwaukee Brewers. This would make for a great matchup, as the two teams are division rivals.

If Chicago overtakes the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot, it would make for a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. Neither team is going to be an easy series. The Brewers and Phillies are a scrappy bunch that will never give up until the final out is made.

It will be interesting to see how well the Cubs close the regular season. Do they stay where they are, move up a spot in the Wild Card, or fall flat on their faces and miss the postseason entirely?