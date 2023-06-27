What is Derek Jeter's 3000 hit ball's worth? Exploring price of historic souvenir in Yankees history

Derek Jeter's 3,000 home run ball received a lot of media attention in 2011. The ball was returned to Jeter by a fan, Christian Lopez, in a selfless gesture that has gained widespread recognition around the country.

The fan who caught the home run ball may have made a mistake by giving the ball to the Yankees captain in return for some great seats for the remainder of the season and some autographed souvenirs.

The ball's value is believed to be between $200,000-300,000. It's now safely in Jeter's private collection, but the three more baseballs used in that legendary at-bat were also offered in the July 22–30, 2011, auction.

On July 9, 2011, a Saturday afternoon, Jeter hit his 3,000th hit by launching a David Price breaking ball over the left field wall. Given the rich history and heritage of the Yankees, Jeter's achievement of recording hit number 3,000 in pinstripes is impressive.

Derek Jeter has a new position

Jeter is about to start a new chapter as a member of the "MLB on FOX" studio staff, more than a year after stepping down from his position as Marlins CEO.

This weekend's Cubs-Cardinals series in London will mark Jeter's debut as a broadcaster, along with former players Lex Rodriguez and David Ortiz and announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Jeter played for the New York Yankees for the entirety of his 20-year Major League Baseball career. In 2020, his first year of candidacy, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history and the highest by a position player.

From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

