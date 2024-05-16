  • home icon
"What a downgrade"; "Next year just a blank black shirt, 2026 shirtless" - Mets fans fume over subtle but unwelcome change to black jerseys

By John Maxwell
Modified May 16, 2024 18:21 GMT
The New York Mets have made some small changes to their black alternate jersey this season, and with the MLB's new uniforms being in the spotlight, fans were discussing the change online. The franchise removed the white outline on the lettering, opting instead for orange.

While this seems a minor change, it is noticeable to the eye and was on display in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB Fits quickly noted the change and posted a side-by-side on Instagram.

Fans were quick to react to the post, and while some liked the change, the majority were critical, feeling it was symbolic of a downward trend.

With the Mets 19-23 and fourth in the NL East, the team needs their supporters behind them, especially on Thursday, when they face the East-topping Philadelphia Phillies. The 31-13 Phillies have beaten NY in the first three games of the series (5-4, 4-0, 10-5) and a sweep is a very real possibility.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addresses difficult patch after Phillies defeat

After the New York Mets lost to the Phillies on Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters and discussed the work ahead:

“We got work to do and that’s the message to the players. We’re going through a rough stretch right now, we didn’t play a good game today or a clean game and it’s gonna happen at times, but understanding, as a coaching staff, our job is to continue to work with these guys and help them get through it and we will.”

Mendoza addressed the difficulty of playing the strongest teams in the league, and acknowledged that to win those types of games, you need to execute cleanly:

“We’re playing good teams, but it’s one of those where… we’re just not clicking right now,” Mendoza said. “And the free bases or extra bases, when you’re playing good teams they’re gonna make you pay for it and this is something that we’re gonna continue to address and we got to get better.”

We will see if the team can bounce back and give their fans something to shout about on Thursday.

