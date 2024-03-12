"What a dream come true!" - Adam Wainwright smitten by opportunity to share the stage with country music greats after fabled Cardinals career

Former Cardinals RHP and World Series champion Adam Wainwright made an appearance on stage during the Grand Ole Opry Country music concert wearing a cowboy hat, blue jeans, boots and a guitar as he enthralled fans with his off-field talents on Monday night.

Wainwright took to X, formerly Twitter, to share images from the concert as he performed with some amazing country music musicians and singers. He went backstage to get pictures clicked with the entire group alongside his family members to conclude an amazing music frenzy night.

Moreover, Wainwright made sure to thank the Cardinals nation, which turned up in large numbers to watch the concert.

"Hard to explain in a short message how incredible yesterday was. Playing on the same stage as all the greats of country music at the Opry and standing in the circle… what a dream come true! Cardinals nation showed up in force yesterday too! Love yall!"

Adam Wainwright has been highly active both on and off the field. He is not only a passionate musician; the tall righty has taken shots at different career avenues while he was still playing with St. Louis.

In addition to hosting a Saturday Night Live episode, he debuted in the comedy-drama Proximity in 2016.

On Oct. 6, 2020, Wainwright made his debut on national television when he and Adam Amin called the 2020 NLDS between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves on Fox Sports 1.

Wainwright re-joined Amin and Pierzynski for the Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins 2023 ALDS, and before the 2024 season, he signed a contract with FOX Sports broadcasting after hanging up his cleats post-the 2023 MLB season.

Adam Wainwright delighted his teammates on March 30, 2023, by playing the national anthem before St. Louis took on the Blue Jays in their season home opener.

Adam Wainwright to soon release debut album with country music legend Gary Baker

Adam Wainwright is set to release his debut album soon, though he hasn't revealed the precise date just yet. Last week, he shared a preview of one of his newest tracks, "Hey Y'all." Notably, he is working with Grammy Award winner and one of the greatest in the business, Gary Baker, on his upcoming record.

"It took me about a year or two to kind of build up the gumption to do that because, I mean, it's a Hall of Fame writer, and it takes a little bit of something to put yourself out there like that. To write your own stuff in front of the world's best.

"And so, finally, I came up with a couple of really good ideas, I thought, and wrote them down. I sent them to him. And he's like, 'Yeah, that's pretty good stuff. Not bad!'

"All those songs are just stories. That's what you're going to hear on the record. It's all real stuff for me. It's real stories that happened in my life, and I'm so glad and blessed that I get to write all of them," Adam Wainwright said on his love for country music and collaborating with Gary Baker.

