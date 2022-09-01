"What a dumpster fire" "Worst offense in baseball" - San Francisco Giants fans frustrated after team loses seventh straight game

The San Francisco Giants' season continues to disappoint fans as the team has now lost seven straight games following this afternoon's loss to the San Diego Padres. The Giants' record now sits at 61-68.

"FINAL: Padres 5, #SFGiants 4." -@SFGiants

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the disappointing loss. One fan is fed up and wants the organization to fire President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.

The Giants have been competitive all season, but the team is yet to take the next step in becoming a playoff team. It has been an underachieving year for the Giants, especially when you factor in the fact that the team won over 100 games a year ago.

The Giants offense has been lackluster all season. Entering August 31st, the Giants rank towards the bottom of the National League in several key categories. The team ranks 12th in batting average,10th in runs per game, and 9th in slugging percentage in the National League.

Isaiah Bostick @Isaac11599440 @SFGiants Giants have the worst offense in baseball & it’s not close either @SFGiants Giants have the worst offense in baseball & it’s not close either

On top of losing seven straight games, the team has lost several one-run games. In the three-game series against the Padres, the team lost all three games by one run.

Some fans would rather have the team go into a full rebuild rather than being content with mediocraty.

ティム @Tim_dawg_ SFGiants @SFGiants FINAL: Padres 5, #SFGiants 4. FINAL: Padres 5, #SFGiants 4. Look, if they're out of the playoffs, they might as well go all in and be an absolute dumpster fire. Hoping the Rockies catch them. twitter.com/SFGiants/statu… Look, if they're out of the playoffs, they might as well go all in and be an absolute dumpster fire. Hoping the Rockies catch them. twitter.com/SFGiants/statu…

The San Francisco Giants have several verterans on their roster, including Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, and Evan Longoria, among others. The three players have struggled mightely in 2022, and it may be time for the San Francisco Giants to move on from the aging veterans.

The Giants certainly had plenty of chances in the game. In one instance, the Giants seemed to be making a comeback as Joc Pederson hit an RBI single in the 8th inning to make it a one-run game. Following this, J.D. Davis came up to the plate and promptly struck out on three pitches.

Ryan Fritzberg @Ryan_TheMayor23 #SFGameUp JD Davis just watch 3 straight pitches go down the heart of the plate.... #SFGiants JD Davis just watch 3 straight pitches go down the heart of the plate.... #SFGiants #SFGameUp

Angel V @AngelV21020703 Bro how you gonna look at 3 straight strikes . Unbelievable. #SFGiants Bro how you gonna look at 3 straight strikes . Unbelievable. #SFGiants

Overall, the San Francisco Giants' season has been one of the most disappointing in recent memory. The team came off of a historic season in terms of wins to become a below average team next year.

San Francisco Giants to host the Phillies in upcoming series

The Giants will look to end their seven-game losing streak Friday night as they play host to the Philadelphia Phillies for a weekend series. The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 10:15 PM EDT.

Alex Cobb gets the start for the San Francisco Giants. Cobb enters Friday with a 3.81 ERA. He goes up against Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, who enters with a 4.08 ERA.

