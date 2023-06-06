What is Elly De La Cruz's height and weight? Vital statistics of highly touted Cincinnati Reds prospect examined

In one of the most anticipated moments of the season so far, the Cincinnati Reds have called up super prospect Elly De La Cruz from Triple-A. The highly touted prospect has kept the league and its fan on notice, looking for any indication that the team would bring him to the MLB, and on Tuesday, that question was answered.

The 21-year-old Elly De La Cruz is number four on the MLB's Top 100 Prospects list, with many expecting him to make an immediate impact upon his arrival in the MLB. De La Cruz is not only surrounded by a massive amount of hype but is literally massive himself, standing 6'5" and weighing in at 200 lbs.

Logan @loganstephens24 both of these guys are top 5 cincinnati reds prospects.



the size difference between matt mclain and elly de la cruz is hilarious both of these guys are top 5 cincinnati reds prospects.the size difference between matt mclain and elly de la cruz is hilarious https://t.co/Zs9YQRsrVx

The shortstop from Sabana Grande de Boyá, Dominican Republic, has been tearing up Triple-A this season, batting .296 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.031, while also stealing 11 bases in the process. He is a true five-tool player that should help usher in a new era of Cincinnati Reds baseball.

In a corresponding move, the Reds placed Nick Senzel on the IL with a right knee injury, opening a roster spot for De La Cruz. It remains to be seen what the long-term plan will be for the Reds, who now find themselves loaded with infield talents with the likes of Matt McLain, Jonathan India, Kevin Newman, Spencer Steer, and now Elly De La Cruz.

Does the promotion of Elly De La Cruz open the door to a potential Jonathan India trade?

While some have suggested shopping Jonathan India in a potential trade to fill the team's needs elsewhere, the organization made a statement saying that the team is "disinclined" to move the former Rookie of the Year Award winner.

On the other end, some fans and experts believe that the Cincinnati Reds could demand a lucrative package if they were to deal with the 26-year-old infielder. If the Reds elected to move the veteran, they could do so in order to strengthen their pitching rotation or outfield depth.

