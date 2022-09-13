"What an embarrassing performance" "Mets are collapsing and falling fast" - New York Mets fans devastated by loss to Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets lost 5-2 to the Chicago Cubs in a game they would have loved to win. With the divisional race between the Mets and Atlanta Braves razor thin, every game matters. Especially in these games against opponents that are under .500. Winning games that they should easily win could be the difference between leading the division and being a Wild Card team.

Chris Bassitt had an uncharacteristically bad start for the Mets, putting the team in an early deficit. The Mets offense failed to make up the five-run deficit they found themselves in. The Mets had multiple opportunities to score runs, but left their runners stranded in scoring position.

All these factors combined to make it one of the most frustrating losses of the season.

EKOMS @ranked27 @Mets What an embarrassing performance. Bassit didn’t have it so that’s whatever but this offense looked horrible. Hope they win the series but this offense needs to do better… Darin ruf should never see another game. @Mets What an embarrassing performance. Bassit didn’t have it so that’s whatever but this offense looked horrible. Hope they win the series but this offense needs to do better… Darin ruf should never see another game.

The Chicago Cubs should be commended for this win, as they did not back down against the vaunted Mets.

steven @Awesomegamer092 @Mets This is why being a Mets fan is one of the hardest things I have done @Mets This is why being a Mets fan is one of the hardest things I have done

Confidence is at a low that it has not been at in a long time for the New York Mets fan base. Losing to a team like the Cubs while in a crucial division race is almost unacceptable. If the Atlanta Braves manage to catch the Mets in the standings, this loss will be a big part of why.

Future Phillie Shohei Ohtani @mvpHarper @Mets @RaiseTheApple9 Mets are collapsing and falling fast.. they didn’t lose 1st place because the braves are playing that good, they lost 1st place because they have lost numerous games to the pirates nationals and cubs all within 10 days @Mets @RaiseTheApple9 Mets are collapsing and falling fast.. they didn’t lose 1st place because the braves are playing that good, they lost 1st place because they have lost numerous games to the pirates nationals and cubs all within 10 days

Juan B @JuanB04958090 @Mets Come on guys these are loses your can’t afford now this late in the season. @Mets Come on guys these are loses your can’t afford now this late in the season.

Matthew Weiss @Matt_Mets2022 @Mets Stop playing like this. We’ve had enough of this game 1 garbage. Play like a 1st place team @Mets Stop playing like this. We’ve had enough of this game 1 garbage. Play like a 1st place team

The New York Mets definitely did not look like one of the best teams in the National League today.

NJD11 @njnym11 @Mets Another game and more innings of runners in scoring position with 1 or no outs and cant score. This lineup is a joke.. @Mets Another game and more innings of runners in scoring position with 1 or no outs and cant score. This lineup is a joke..

With the playoffs fast approaching, there aren't many things that will dishearten fans like a loss of this magnitude.

With so little time left in the season, the Mets should be building momentum, not losing it.

quxes (0-162) (1-0) @quxesss @Mets my lil brothers little league team has scored more runs than the “somehow” first place New York Mets @Mets my lil brothers little league team has scored more runs than the “somehow” first place New York Mets

The New York Mets have had issues with teams like the Chicago Cubs in recent weeks.

The pain of these losses is compounded by the fact they are coming at the worst time of the season.

The Chicago Cubs pulled off an upset victory and will look to play the spoilers for the rest of the series.

New York Mets need to win this series against the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets

The Mets are bonefide World Series contenders. The Cubs currently sit 23 games under .500. Losing the series to the Cubs cannot happen for a team that needs every win it can get. If they lose the series, the Braves could overtake them in the NL East sooner than either team expected.

The Cubs will not make it easy for them over the next two games, and are capable of pulling off the win as this game shows.

Edited by Gaelin Leif