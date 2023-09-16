What forced Ronald Acuna Jr.'s early exit against Marlins? NL East champions remove MVP contender following injury scare

Atlanta Braves outfielder and NL MVP contender Ronald Acuna Jr. left Friday's game against the Miami Marlins after suffering an apparent injury in the eighth innings.

The Braves announced soon afterward that it was due to a tightness in his right calf and that he was removed as a precaution. This could potentially be a major blow for the Atlanta team but they still hope that it is nothing serious.

Roanld Acuna Jr. is a former NL Rookie of the Year winner who has been an invaluable part of the Braves lineup since his debut in 2018.

The young outfielder already has four All-Star appearances under his belt as well as two Silver Slugger awards and is also a two-time member of the 30-30 club.

Acuna Jr. has had another memorable season for the Braves this year as they head into the final weeks of the regular season with a comfortable lead at the top of the National League.

However, he was pulled in the eighth inning during tonight's game as a precaution after suffering from a tightness in his right calf. Though there is no further news on the matter, he will likely undergo further examination to determine the cause of the stiffness.

Ronald Acuna Jr. records 200th hit of the season before being pulled out in the eighth innings

Ronald Acuna Jr. recorded his 200th hit of the season for the Atlanta Braves before being pulled out in the eighth innings due to a tightness in his right calf.

The Miami Marlins ultimately went on to win the game 9-6 on the night, but it makes little difference to the NL champions who already have their eyes on the postseason.

Fans will hope their Venezuelan star has not sustained a serious injury towards the end of a memorable MLB season and will be fit to play in their postseason games next month.