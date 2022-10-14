What is Freddie Freeman's Walk-Up Song?

Freddie Freeman is in the prime of his career. His skills combined with his charm has made him one of MLB's fan favorites. Fans have been wondering what his walk-up song is.

A walk-up song is a song played in the stadium before each player comes up to bat. Each player gets to pick their own individual tune to energize the home crowd before they get a crack at the ball.

Freddie Freeman selected "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi and Colombian DJ Victor Cardenas. This is a change from last season with the Braves, when Freeman opted for "Ni Bien Ni Mal" by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. It seems Freeman has a penchant for Latino flair in his walk-up selections.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Freddie Freeman with his first of many postseason homers as a Dodger Freddie Freeman with his first of many postseason homers as a Dodger https://t.co/oXoFytCFHD

Freeman joined the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason after a decade playing for the Atlanta Braves. Freeman was long seen as a leader in Atlanta and was a huge part of the reason the Braves won the World Series last season, overwhelming the Dodgers in the NLCS.

In March, weeks before the beginning of the 2022 MLB season, Freeman signed a blockbuster deal with the Dodgers. His contract is estimated to be worth $162 million and will be paid over the course of a 6-year contract. This will see Freeman bag about 27 million for each of the next 6 seasons.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Freddie Freeman on the Padres: “They’re hot, and we’ve been hot for seven months.” Freddie Freeman on the Padres: “They’re hot, and we’ve been hot for seven months.”

Braves fans were sad to see Freeman go. However, Freeman cited difficulties with Braves GM Alex Anthopolous and the overall Braves organization. He alleged that there were communication issues there and opted for "no contact" once he left.

After observing Freeman this season, Dodgers fans will be very happy that he is in fact a Dodger. In 2022, Freddie Freeman hit 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, and finished with a batting average of .325. Freeman also led the league in runs, hits, and in OBP.

Dodgers fans hope Freddie Freeman will come up big for them in the postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in the MLB this season. Moreover, they are playing in the NLCS for the tenth consecutive season. In Game 2, Freeman hit his first postseason home run as a Dodger. But that wasn't enough, as the Dodgers suffered a 5-3 loss at the hands of the San Diego Padres. Dodgers fans will need to see more from the big number 5.

