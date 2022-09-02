"What a game!! And capped it off meeting the legend, himself" - New York Mets' Max Scherzer and wife Erica share a fun moment with Australian musician Timmy Trumpet

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer had a great time at Tuesday's game against the LA Dodgers and was also delighted to meet Australian musician Timmy Trumpet. Timothy Jude Smith, also known by his stage name Timmy Trumpet, stole the show in the first game between the Mets and Dodgers at Citi Field.

Max Scherzer and his family were all smiles as they posed with Trumpet. In the photo, Scherzer's wife Erica can be seen clad in a Mets jersey holding son Derek in her arms. The couple's daughters Brooke and Kacey looked adorable in the picture.

Erica Scherzer @emaysway What a game!! And capped it off meeting the legend, himself! What a game!! And capped it off meeting the legend, himself! 🎺 https://t.co/j9rDrqD95U

“What a game!! And capped it off meeting the legend, himself!” – Erica Scherzer

Trumpet had never attended a baseball game before. The Australian musician had nothing but admiration for his baseball-watching experience. Timmy also lauded the Mets' leadership and star pitcher Edwin Diaz for their outstanding hosting.

"About last night… speechless" – Timmy Trumpet

Timmy also expressed his gratitude to Diaz for signing a baseball for him. He declared that he would always be a New York Mets supporter. He also performed Diaz’s walkout song.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field https://t.co/govP8uXzMl

“IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field” – Jomboy Media

The song became well-known among baseball fans after Diaz decided to use it as his entrance song. It has been out for five years and was written by the Australian Timmy Trumpet and the Dutch EDM duo Blasterjaxx.

Max Scherzer and his wife Erica are expecting 4th baby

Erica announced the big news on her social media with an adorable family picture. She also revealed that they will welcome a baby girl next year.

"Our traveling circus is about to get a little crazier! Baby girl Scherzer joins us February 2023. 💕” – Erica Scherzer

The couple share three children.

New York Mets v New York Yankees

Max Scherzer has a celebrated MLB career. The right-handed starter for the Mets has been selected to eight MLB All-Star Games and has won three Cy Young awards. He also won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt