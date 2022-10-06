What is Gavin Lux's salary with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

As a former first-round pick, Gavin Lux has continued to claw his way onto the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers roster. Drafted as the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lux quickly climbed the organizational prospect ranks, eventually being named the unquestioned top prospect in the Dodgers farm system.

Throughout his first three seasons in the majors, Lux has struggled to find consistent playing time, with 2022 being the first season he would clear 100 plate appearances. Thanks to the exposure to MLB pitching, Lux has been a serviceable hitter for the powerhouse Dodgers. However, his defense still draws the ire of Los Angeles fans.

"Gavin Lux defense" - Giannis Auntiegotapoodle

He is currently tied for second in the league for triples this season and has improved across the board compared to last year. Lux has seen his batting average rise from .242 last season to .278, all while increasing his total walks.

While his counting stats are less than impressive, with 6 home runs and 42 RBIs, his annual salary of $720,000 makes him a bargain on one of the most expensive payrolls in the MLB. He will be under team control in 2023 and is set for three years of arbitration until 2027, when he is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Will Dodger fans want Gavin Lux long-term?

What does the future hold for Lux in Los Angeles? With the uncertainty of star infielder Trea Turner's impending free agency, the Dodgers might look internally at Lux to replace him on the depth chart. This speculation is not something Dodger fans are excited about.

J.N.B @youngbossJNB Gavin Lux needs to dropped to the fucking miner league Gavin Lux needs to dropped to the fucking miner league

"Gavin Lux needs to be dropped to the fucking miner league" - @youngbossJNB

As Lux heads towards signing his next contract, questions will be asked if he deserves more than his current $720,000 or if the Dodgers lock him up long-term. The team also has the option of moving Lux, and based on his prospect status, the team might still be able to package him for an aging or disgruntled star.

Mario Salinas @salinasmario2 Gavin Lux is actually one of the worst hitters I’ve ever seen now this is an absolute tragedy Gavin Lux is actually one of the worst hitters I’ve ever seen now this is an absolute tragedy

"Gavin Lux is actually one of the worst hitters I've ever seen now this is an absolute tragedy" - Mario Salinas

Dodgers fans have made their desires known, as the fan base has seen enough of his seemingly lack of effort to improve on defense, and are ready to move on. However, Lux is only 24-years-old and could continue to improve offensively as he has flashed this season. Only time will tell how the marriage of Lux and the Dodgers will end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far