  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • What happened during the 5th inning of Padres vs. Guardians? All you need to know about Kyle Hart’s controversial pickoff of Gabriel Arias 

What happened during the 5th inning of Padres vs. Guardians? All you need to know about Kyle Hart’s controversial pickoff of Gabriel Arias 

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Apr 01, 2025 10:30 GMT
Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Kyle Hart of the San Diego Padres in action against the Cleveland Guardians - Source: Getty

Facing the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kyle Hart enjoyed an impressive outing on Monday. Pitching five innings, Hart allowed two earned runs, striking out four to help his team improve to a best-ever 5-0 record to start the new campaign.

Ad

However, finding himself in a bit of a jam at the top of the fifth, Hart was able to get two hugely important outs as a double play was awarded after Gabriel Arias, who was attempting to steal third, was deemed to be interfering with Manny Machado.

Though many, including the broadcasters, were curious as to why the play was not deemed a balk when Hart initially threw the ball to Machado, the umpires eventually sided with the home team. The Guardians eventually ended the inning empty-handed, while the Padres added three more runs when they next walked up to bat, further tilting the momentum in their favor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A clip of the controversial play was later uploaded to X/Twitter:

Ad

According to official baseball rule 6.02(a)(4), a play is deemed a balk when the pitcher throws to an unoccupied base while in contact with the rubber on the mound. The exception to this rule, however, occurs when the pitcher attempts to make a play, attempting to pick off a runner that is attempting to steal.

In this case, Arias appears to intend stealing third base, which makes the play legal despite Hart's foot still being on the rubber, as the broadcasters called out in the replay. The implementation, of course, is always down to the judgment of the umpires on the field.

Ad

Former MLB executive claims Padres are 'for real'

With so much hype surrounding their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, before the season began, the San Diego Padres' sensational start to the new campaign has shown that they are still a great baseball team, capable of beating anyone on their day.

Speaking about the Friars' credentials, former Cincinnati Reds GM Jim Bowden has his say on how he sees their season panning out.

Ad
"I think the Padres are for real," Bowden said. "I’m glad they didn’t trade [pitchers] Dylan Cease or Michael King. I think that’s huge. … I think one of the question marks was left field with the Padres after losing Jurickson Profar. … [Xander] Bogaerts seemed comfortable going back to shortstop, which was his original position, anyway," Bowden said via 'Foul Territory'.
Ad
"This is a really good team, and they’re run by a really aggressive GM in AJ Preller, who knows how to get a piece when he needs it," he added.

Having raced out of the blocks to the best start to a season in franchise history, Padres fans will be hoping their team can continue to remain consistent.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी