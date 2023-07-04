What happened to Adam Wainwright? Cardinals veteran pitcher placed on Injured List

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is headed to the IL. Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's loss that Wainwright will be placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Wainwright got the start on Tuesday and lasted just 3.1 innings. He gave up seven runs on seven hits while the Cardinals lost badly to the Miami Marlins by a score of 15-2.

Official designation is shoulder inflammation. #STLCards

Wainwright has struggled for much of this season. This year, he has a -1.1 WAR on a 3-3 record with a 7.45 ERA. He has given up 20 combined earned runs in his last three starts.

Age is certainly catching up to Adam Wainwright. His velocity is down a ton from a few seasons ago. His breaking balls aren't as sharp as they used to be, with the veteran entering his age-41 season.

The writing is on the wall for Adam Wainwright

Many around the league were certain Adam Wainwright would retire with Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols last season. But, with the World Baseball Classic coming up, Wainwright wanted an opportunity to participate in the event.

Retiring with Molina would have been a fitting way to go out. The duo broke MLB's battery record (328). No other pitcher and catcher duo have started more games in baseball than these two, a record that will be hard to break.

Wainwright will likely hang it up after this season. When he does, he will be remembered alongside some of the all-time greatest St. Louis Cardinals pitchers to ever grace the mound.

He's spent all 18 years of his baseball career in St. Louis, a rare feat in any sport. During that time, he helped the team win a World Series title in 2006. Wainwright would later appear in three All-Star games, was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time National League wins leader.

