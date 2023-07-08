What happened to Andrew McCutchen? Pirates veteran placed on Injured List

The Pittsburgh Pirates are placing veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day IL list retroactive to July 6. McCutchen is reportedly dealing with right elbow inflammation.

On top of McCutchen heading to the IL, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will join him. Hayes is dealing with lower back inflammation. He has been dealing with lower back inflammation for much of the season. Hayes was placed on the IL on June 28 for the same reason.

• Recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis.



• Ended INF/DH Ji Man Choi’s rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him to the active roster from the 60-day Injured List.



Pittsburgh has also recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton and reinstated Ji-Man Choi. To make room for Choi, left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny was designated for assignment.

These are quite the moves for a team that has struggled lately. After starting the season hot, the Pirates are fourth in the National League Central, 8.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

To start July, Pittsburgh is 1-5. They look far from the team that took the baseball world by storm to start the season.

With Andrew McCutchen on the IL, others will have to step up

Andrew McCutchen has been huge for the Pittsburgh Pirates in his return. Pittsburgh is a place he calls home, and he loves playing for the organization that gave him a chance to be an MLB player.

The 15-year veteran has not lost it at the plate. He is hitting .268/.383/.425 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs. That is production that the team will have to find from somebody else over the next week.

A mix between Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi can be expected at DH, while Henry Davis, Jack Suwinski, and Bryan Reynolds will likely hold down the outfield in McCutchen's absence.

Pittsburgh cannot wait for McCutchen to be back in the lineup to get the ball rolling. They need to put some wins on the board and build some confidence.

