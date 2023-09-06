What happened to Austin Barnes? Dodgers catcher leaves game vs Marlins after scary moment

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Austin Barnes had to be removed from Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. He was hit in the side of the head by Marlins hitter Nick Fortes' backswing.

After chatting with the medical and coaching staff, he initially stayed in the game. However, he would come out of the game later and be replaced behind the dish by Will Smith.

Barnes will likely be considered day-to-day as the team evaluates him for any structural damage and a concussion. The Dodgers hope Barnes will not miss too much time. He is valuable as the team's backup catcher.

Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers are focusing on some postseason payback

Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes set on the playoffs. They have the best record in the National League West (84-52) and hold a 14-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team can cruise to the postseason, while others must fight to get there. The team needs to take advantage of this by giving some guys extra rest and keeping pitch counts low.

The Dodgers will be a dangerous team in the postseason. They have a ton of guys on the roster with playoff experience and a sour taste in their mouth left over from last season's early exit.

Last year, the Dodgers were upset by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. It was disappointing for the organization as they truly thought they had the talent to go all the way to the World Series.

Watch out for this team come October. They have a talented lineup that is full of great hitters, and their pitching staff is just as strong. From Mookie Betts to Clayton Kershaw, this team has what it takes to go on a magical run.