What happened to Brandon Marsh? Phillies outfielder leaves game early with injury after slamming into centerfield wall

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh had to be removed from Saturday's matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh was chasing a fly ball down in the fifth inning when he slammed into the outfield fence.

Marsh tried to get up immediately but failed to do so. It appears that he had hurt his knee, as he grabbed it when he finally made his way to his feet. He was taken out of the game and replaced by Johan Rojas.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Marsh has been removed from the game after slamming into the center field wall pic.twitter.com/MCae0LteRM

It was a scary-looking incident, and Brandon Marsh could miss some time. He missed some games last season with a knee injury after he collided with the outfield wall. This is something to keep an eye on.

Given the Phillies depth chart, they hope Marsh can return to the lineup without missing significant time. Philadelphia is in a tight battle for one of the National League Wild Card spots, and they need all the help they can get.

Phillies are hoping Brandon Marsh can avoid the IL

Brandon Marsh has had a great season so far for the Philadelphia Phillies. In 100 games of action, Marsh is hitting .283/.369/.463 with eight home runs, 20 doubles, and 44 RBIs. He is just three home runs shy of tying his career-high in a single season (11).

Marsh is on the verge of having a career year. Hopefully, he can return without missing too much time because the Phillies will need his presence in the lineup. The Wild Card race is tight, and teams are just waiting for others to slip up.

Philadelphia has a few series they need to take advantage of this month. After finishing their series with the Kansas City Royals, they take on the Washington Nationals twice in August. They also play the St. Louis Cardinals at the end of the month.