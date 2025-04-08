What happened to Cody Bellinger? All you need to know after Yankees slugger was scratched Tuesday vs. Tigers

During the winter, the Chicago Cubs sent Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in exchange for Cody Poteet. The slugger has long wanted to be a member of the Bronx Bombers and finally got his chance this season.
He has been a vital part of the team's success so far as they sit with six wins under their belt. However, they lost the series opener to the Detroit Tigers on Monday and are looking for revenge in Game 2.
On Tuesday, the Yanks' lineup will look a bit different. Bellinger will be absent from the ballgame as he is dealing with a setback from food poisoning, via Greg Joyce.
The club believes the food poisoning is a result of the wings that the slugger ate last night. Without Bellinger in the lineup, the club will roll with an outfield consisting of Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge, and Trent Grisham.
While Bellinger is out, Dominguez is not a bad replacement. He has made the lineup in every game but one for the Yankees, hitting three doubles and a home run.
The outfield must be on point if they want to even the series up on Tuesday. Detroit has the bats to hit balls in the gap, and the outfield trio must be on their toes.
Food poisoning is not the only thing Yankees' slugger Cody Bellinger has been dealing with
Cody Bellinger has stepped up for his new club, the Yankees. Through eight games, the slugger is hitting .233/.278/.333 with a home run, six runs batted in, and two stolen bases.
He is one of the many players who use the new torpedo bat, which has done him justice so far. However, he has been dealing with an issue that has cost him some games early this season.
Bellinger is dealing with a sore back. It kept him out of the lineup on Friday and Saturday when the Yanks played the Pittsburgh Pirates. This has been something that the slugger has dealt with multiple times throughout his career.
Bellinger was not sure what caused the back issue to flare up. He points to the cold temperatures in New York to start the season as the culprit, which could definitely be the case. Cold weather can cause muscles to become stiff, especially ones that are not 100 percent healthy.