What happened to Danny Jansen? Blue Jays catcher exits game vs Guardians early

The Toronto Blue Jays playoff push took a knock as catcher Danny Jansen was forced to exit Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians after being struck with a pitch. The incident occurred in the top of the sixth inning when Cleveland starter Noah Syndergaard struck the 28-year-old with an inside changeup.

Following being struck by the pitch, Danny Jansen remained in the game as a base-runner. However, following the top half of the inning, Jansen was replaced defensively by 2022 All-Star Alejandro Kirk.

Poor Jano has been a bit of a pin cushion this season. He's staying in the game.



Davis Schneider is up as the tying run with 2out in top6. Danny Jansen gets hit on the right hand by a pitch and trainer Jose Ministral is out to look at hi at first base.

"Danny Jansen gets hit on the right hand by a pitch and trainer Jose Ministral is out to look at hi at first base. Poor Jano has been a bit of a pin cushion this season. He's staying in the game. Davis Schneider is up as the tying run with 2out in top6. #Bluejays" - @Wilnerness

There is no official word as to the extent of the injury, however, it's likely that Jansen will undergo X-rays and further examination to determine the severity. The fact that he remained in the game as a base-runner is reason for optimism, however, it is the same wrist that has been nagging him this year.

Last week, Jansen missed two straight games for the Toronto Blue Jays with a right wrist inflammation. Now, the team will hope that the slugging catcher can avoid any time on the IL after re-injuring the same wrist.

"Danny Jansen being hit in the hand area? Must be a day of the week that ends in Y" - @Latt_90

A look at the 2023 campaign of Danny Jansen so far

Given his struggles with injuries this season, Jansen has been productive when he is actually on the field. While he has never been a reliable source of batting average, he has been a solid power source at the catcher position for the Toronto Blue Jays this year.

CLUTCH Danny Jansen hitting over .400 with the bases loaded in his career???

"Danny Jansen hitting over .400 with the bases loaded in his career??? CLUTCH" - @TodayJays

Through 75 games this season, Jansen has racked up 15 home runs and 49 RBIs, however, he currently holds a .218 batting average. After the departure of Gabriel Moreno this past offseason, the Blue Jays have relied on a rotation of both Jansen and the aforementioned Alejandro Kirk behind the plate.

Jansen has been a productive catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays since being drafted in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Here's hoping his X-rays come back negative and he can return to the lineup soon.