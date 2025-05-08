What happened to Jeff McNeil at third base? All we know about the Met’s star’s injury 

There was a sense of worry in the New York Mets camp when Jeff McNeil exited Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after pulling his hamstring.

However, everything seems alright as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared what happened with the third baseman in the field before saying he's fine.

"Felt like a cramp in the left hamstring, but he’s fine," Mendoza said via SNY. "I was going to be aggressive anyway with [Jose] Azocar there. Trainers took a look at him, he's fine. Nothing to worry about."

During the seventh inning, Jeff McNeil pulled his hamstring while stretching to go from second to third and record a triple. However, as he rounded second base, he had that look on his face that suggested he pulled his left hamstring in the process. As a precautionary measure, McNeil was pulled out of the game and Azocar replaced him as a pinch runner.

What's ahead for Jeff McNeil?

The Mets closed their series against the Diamondbacks with a 7-1 win on Wednesday. They don't have any game scheduled for Thursday but they'll return home Friday to Citi Field to host the Chicago Cubs.

With an off-day on Thursday, Jeff McNeil will likely recover from the hamstring and feature in that game.

He previously missed games due to an oblique strain this season. Wednesday marked only his 10th game of the season. In that span, McNeil has hit .229 with a home run and five RBIs.

The Mets have struggled to stay away from injuries in 2025. However, of late, the injury report has received some encouraging news.

Infielder Ronny Mauricio, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, played his fifth rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie on May 6. He will continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton starting May 9.

Pitcher Frankie Montas is also trending in the right direction following a high-grade right lat strain. Montas threw his third bullpen session on May 6 and is set to begin a full Spring Training-style buildup, with a potential return in late May or June.

The Mets are 24-14 to begin the season as they lead the NL East by 2.0 games. The Philadelphia Phillies trail them with a 21-15 record in the divisional standings.

