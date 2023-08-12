What happened to Joan Adon? Nationals pitcher exits game vs Athletics early

Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon was pulled early from his start on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. His pitch count was 63, and he only let up two earned runs.

Washington went to the bullpen early, throwing Chris Abbott in the fourth inning. It seems Adon was lifted because of an injury, but no update has been made available yet.

Before the coaching staff came to the mound, Adon seemingly pointed at one of his legs. This is a blow for Joan Adon, who was just recalled from Triple-A last week.

He dominated the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Adon retired the first 17 batters he faced as the Nationals cruised to a 7-3 victory.

Hopefully, coming out of the game was prudent, and he is not facing a major injury. Adon has the repertoire to get big-league hitters and was starting to make a name for himself.

Joan Adon struggled in his first season

Joan Adon signed with the Washington Nationals in 2016, starting his career with the Dominican League Summer Nationals in 2017. He would spend years in the Nationals farm system until making his debut late into the 2021 season.

He debuted against the Boston Red Sox and went six innings while striking out nine batters. Those nine strikeouts were the most for a pitcher making his debut that year.

The following season, he did not have as much success as he thought he would. Adon was the first pitcher to lose ten games during the 2022 season. Shortly after that, he would be optioned to Triple-A with a 1-10 record and a 6.95 ERA.

Adon possesses a three-pitch mix. If he wants to see consistent success at this level, he will have to develop another pitch to keep hitters on their toes.