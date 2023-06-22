What happened to Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli? Twins slugger and manager ejected from game against Red Sox

Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins were ejected from the game against the Boston Red Sox after arguing a controversial call. Questioning the umpires judgement is always a risky move for players and managers alike and this time the consequences were severe. Gallo has been a solid power hitter for the Twins this season, and his absence may be felt in this game.

Losing the manager is of course a big blow to any team. While his staff will be ready to take up the responsibilities, they may not make moves just as he would. Considering it is a one run game those small choices could wind up being difference makers.

Mr Matthew CFB shared a clip of the strike call and the subsequent ejections on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mr Matthew CFB @MrMatthewCFB Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli have been ejected. Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli have been ejected. https://t.co/28bnVD22QT

"Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli have been ejected" - Mr Matthew CFB

The ball was certainly towards the corner of the plate, but it looked like a strike fair and square. MLB umpires are often the most maligned presences in the game, but they got it right on this one. Baldelli had to defend his player who was ejected for arguing, so hopefully he made his point before he was ejected as well.

Can the Minnesota Twins win this game without Joey Gallo and Rocco Baldelli?

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins

Gallo is a solid offensive player and Baldelli is, of course, the manager, but the Twins could still win this game. There is plenty of time left for other stars like Byron Buxton or Carlos Correa to step up and win this game. By the time you're reading this it may already be over, so sound off if with the final result.

An ejection, or pair of them in this case, can change the complexion of a MLB game in a hurry. If the Twins let this moment affect them too much, the game can slip away from them. Their veterans need to keep them locked in on the goal they have to accomplish.

Poll : 0 votes