What happened to Jorge Soler and Skip Schumaker? Marlins slugger and manager ejected from game vs Reds

Both Jorge Soler and Skip Schumaker were ejected from Wednesday's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds after arguing a strikeout call. In the top of the 8th inning, after a questionable strikeout call of Soler, both the outfielder and his manager were tossed from the game by umpire Bill Miller.

Jorge Soler watched a fastball from Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut go across the plate and get called a strike, the third of his at-bat. However, the veteran slugger disagreed with the call, letting the umpire know his thoughts, which led to his ejection.

Brett ⚾️🏀🏈🏒 @RoyalsSac206Fan Jorge Soler ejected for arguing a strike (which it was) but umpires are getting ridiculous inserting themselves into the game where it isn’t needed

It was at this time that Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker exited the dugout to defend his outfielder. While pleading his case to Miller, the umpire decided to bring an end to the incident by also kicking Schmukaer out of the game as well.

While ejections are part of the game, the fact is that it is a pivotal matchup in the race for a National League Wild Card spot. Entering Wednesday's action the Miami Marlins were only 0.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, which made the ejection of out of the team's top players more controversial.

Brendan Stepek @tallguyStepek The Cubs currently hold the last wild card spot in the National League

The Cincinnati Reds on the other hand entered Wednesday's action tied with the Chicago Cubs for the final postseason spot. They also opened the game only 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead.

Jorge Soler has been a monster for the Miami Marlins this season

The 31-year-old from La Habana, Cuba has enjoyed a remarkable season for the Miami Marlins this year, earning the first All-Star selection of his career. Through 110 games this season, Soler has recorded 28 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a .246 batting average.

"Jorge Soler is an All-Star. Tomorrow we celebrate @loanDepotpark: http://marlins.com/tix" - @Marlins

Soler leads the Miami Marlins in total home runs, however, the team's lack of power-hitting is something they addressed prior to the trade deadline, landing Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox and Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians.